CLS (LON:CLI) Insider Acquires £151.04 in Stock

CLS Holdings plc (LON:CLI - Get Free Report) insider Fredrik Widlund acquired 256 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, April 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 59 per share, for a total transaction of £151.04.

Fredrik Widlund also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, February 9th, Fredrik Widlund acquired 244 shares of CLS stock. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 62 per share, for a total transaction of £151.28.

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CLS Trading Down 1.1%

LON CLI traded down GBX 0.55 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 49. The company's stock had a trading volume of 3,537,015 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,181,691. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 121.99, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.59. CLS Holdings plc has a 52-week low of GBX 46 and a 52-week high of GBX 73. The stock's fifty day simple moving average is GBX 55.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 58.09. The firm has a market capitalization of £195.07 million, a P/E ratio of -3.89 and a beta of 1.03.

CLS (LON:CLI - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 13th. The company reported GBX (12.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. CLS had a negative net margin of 36.01% and a negative return on equity of 6.67%. Research analysts expect that CLS Holdings plc will post 10.0104167 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Berenberg Bank raised their price target on shares of CLS from GBX 70 to GBX 80 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, January 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CLS presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of GBX 75.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on CLS

CLS Company Profile

We are a commercial property investment company with a £2.1bn portfolio listed on the Premium Main Market on the London Stock Exchange, specialising in future-focused office space in the UK, Germany and France. Through geographical diversification, local expertise and an active management approach, we transform office properties into sustainable, modern spaces that help our tenants' businesses to grow.

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