CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) Given New $323.00 Price Target at TD Cowen

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME - Get Free Report) had its price objective decreased by research analysts at TD Cowen from $340.00 to $323.00 in a research report issued on Thursday,MarketScreener reports. The firm currently has a "buy" rating on the financial services provider's stock. TD Cowen's price target suggests a potential upside of 14.09% from the stock's current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of CME Group from $266.00 to $271.00 and gave the company an "underweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of CME Group from a "buy (b+)" rating to a "buy (a-)" rating in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of CME Group from $313.00 to $329.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Wall Street Zen upgraded CME Group from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, April 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on CME Group from $356.00 to $349.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CME Group currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $306.35.

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CME Group Stock Down 0.9%

NASDAQ:CME traded down $2.59 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $283.12. The company's stock had a trading volume of 146,404 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,285,367. CME Group has a one year low of $257.17 and a one year high of $329.16. The business's 50-day moving average is $305.19 and its 200-day moving average is $285.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The company has a market cap of $101.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.26.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $3.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.11 by $0.25. CME Group had a return on equity of 14.65% and a net margin of 62.45%.The company had revenue of $1.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.80 EPS. The firm's revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that CME Group will post 12.37 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at CME Group

In other news, Director Dennis Suskind sold 748 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $224,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 2,699 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $809,700. This represents a 21.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Martin J. Gepsman sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.90, for a total transaction of $91,770.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 24,999 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $7,647,194.10. The trade was a 1.19% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 8,539 shares of company stock worth $2,713,821. 0.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of CME Group by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 70,712 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $19,106,000 after acquiring an additional 5,773 shares in the last quarter. Alley Investment Management Company LLC boosted its holdings in CME Group by 86.0% during the third quarter. Alley Investment Management Company LLC now owns 29,223 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $7,896,000 after purchasing an additional 13,512 shares in the last quarter. Elevate Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of CME Group by 85.2% in the 3rd quarter. Elevate Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,519 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $2,302,000 after purchasing an additional 3,919 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of CME Group by 345.2% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 237,898 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $64,965,000 after buying an additional 184,459 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of CME Group by 78.8% during the 3rd quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC now owns 13,281 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $3,588,000 after buying an additional 5,855 shares during the period. 87.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CME Group News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting CME Group this week:

Positive Sentiment: Record volumes and revenue — CME reported record average daily contracts (~36.2M, +22% y/y) and roughly $1.9B in revenue, with adjusted operating income and EPS up year-over-year, highlighting strong franchise demand for listed derivatives. PR Newswire: Record Q1 Results

Record volumes and revenue — CME reported record average daily contracts (~36.2M, +22% y/y) and roughly $1.9B in revenue, with adjusted operating income and EPS up year-over-year, highlighting strong franchise demand for listed derivatives. Positive Sentiment: Risk-on/risk-off volatility boosts hedging activity — multiple outlets and the earnings call noted elevated market risk is driving record demand for hedging and speculative flows, supporting higher futures/options volumes going forward. MarketWatch: Rising market risk

Risk-on/risk-off volatility boosts hedging activity — multiple outlets and the earnings call noted elevated market risk is driving record demand for hedging and speculative flows, supporting higher futures/options volumes going forward. Positive Sentiment: Broad-based franchise strength across asset classes — management and transcripts highlight cross-asset volume gains and product mix that sustained margins, reinforcing recurring fee revenue characteristics. TipRanks: Broad-based surge

Broad-based franchise strength across asset classes — management and transcripts highlight cross-asset volume gains and product mix that sustained margins, reinforcing recurring fee revenue characteristics. Neutral Sentiment: Investor materials and full call transcripts available — analysts and investors are reviewing the detailed call and transcript for forward commentary and expense/capex outlook. Benzinga: Full transcript

Investor materials and full call transcripts available — analysts and investors are reviewing the detailed call and transcript for forward commentary and expense/capex outlook. Neutral Sentiment: Questions on sustainability — several previews and follow-ups stress that the key risk is whether elevated volume is persistent or cyclical tied to current market volatility. Investing.com: Sustainability test

Questions on sustainability — several previews and follow-ups stress that the key risk is whether elevated volume is persistent or cyclical tied to current market volatility. Negative Sentiment: Mixed beats/misses and guidance nuance triggered selling — headlines emphasize that while some consensus figures were beaten, other estimates came in light (revenue/EPS comparisons vary by source), prompting a pullback in the stock. Yahoo Finance: Sales below estimates

Mixed beats/misses and guidance nuance triggered selling — headlines emphasize that while some consensus figures were beaten, other estimates came in light (revenue/EPS comparisons vary by source), prompting a pullback in the stock. Negative Sentiment: Valuation worries — analysts and commentary (Seeking Alpha, Zacks) note the stock still looks expensive on forward multiples despite the beat on volume, increasing sensitivity to any volume slowdown. Seeking Alpha: Valuation concerns

Valuation worries — analysts and commentary (Seeking Alpha, Zacks) note the stock still looks expensive on forward multiples despite the beat on volume, increasing sensitivity to any volume slowdown. Negative Sentiment: Institutional repositioning — some funds reduced CME exposure in recent filings, a factor that can add selling pressure if investors reweight after the quarter. QuiverQuant: Fund reductions

About CME Group

CME Group Inc is a global markets company that operates some of the world's largest and most liquid derivatives exchanges, including the Chicago Mercantile Exchange (CME), the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT), the New York Mercantile Exchange (NYMEX) and COMEX. The firm offers futures and options contracts across a broad range of asset classes — including interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, energy, agricultural commodities and metals — and serves a diverse client base of institutional investors, commercial hedgers, brokers and retail participants.

The company's core services include electronic trading on the CME Globex platform, central clearing through CME Clearing, and distribution of market data, indexes and analytics.

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