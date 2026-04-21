CMS Energy Corporation (NYSE:CMS) to Issue $0.57 Quarterly Dividend

CMS Energy Corporation (NYSE:CMS - Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, April 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 8th will be paid a dividend of 0.57 per share by the utilities provider on Friday, May 29th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.0%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 8th.

CMS Energy has raised its dividend by an average of 0.1%annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 3 consecutive years. CMS Energy has a dividend payout ratio of 59.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect CMS Energy to earn $4.16 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.28 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 54.8%.

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CMS Energy Stock Down 0.8%

Shares of NYSE:CMS opened at $77.09 on Tuesday. CMS Energy has a 52-week low of $67.71 and a 52-week high of $80.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.98. The company has a market capitalization of $23.74 billion, a PE ratio of 21.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a fifty day moving average of $77.06 and a 200-day moving average of $73.94.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.01. CMS Energy had a net margin of 12.54% and a return on equity of 12.09%. The firm had revenue of $2.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.87 EPS. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. CMS Energy has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.830-3.900 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that CMS Energy will post 3.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have issued reports on CMS shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of CMS Energy from $79.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on CMS Energy from $86.00 to $85.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Williams Trading set a $80.00 price objective on CMS Energy in a research report on Monday, February 9th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "buy (b-)" rating on shares of CMS Energy in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Finally, Truist Financial began coverage on CMS Energy in a report on Tuesday. They issued a "buy" rating and a $86.00 price target on the stock. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $81.21.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on CMS Energy

CMS Energy Company Profile

CMS Energy NYSE: CMS is an energy company based in Jackson, Michigan, whose principal business is the regulated utility operations of its subsidiary, Consumers Energy. The company is primarily focused on providing electric and natural gas service to customers in Michigan, operating the generation, transmission and distribution infrastructure necessary to deliver energy to residential, commercial and industrial customers. Headquartered in Jackson, CMS Energy conducts its core activities within the state and is regulated by state utility authorities.

Through Consumers Energy and related subsidiaries, CMS Energy develops, owns and operates a portfolio of generation assets and delivers a range of customer-facing services, including electricity and natural gas supply, grid management, energy efficiency programs and demand-response offerings.

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