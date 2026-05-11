CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) Price Target Cut to $82.00 by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS - Get Free Report) had its price target decreased by equities research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $85.00 to $82.00 in a research report issued on Monday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an "outperform" rating on the utilities provider's stock. BMO Capital Markets' price target would indicate a potential upside of 12.93% from the company's previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on CMS. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of CMS Energy from $79.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of CMS Energy from $82.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Williams Trading set a $80.00 price target on shares of CMS Energy in a report on Monday, February 9th. UBS Group reissued a "neutral" rating on shares of CMS Energy in a report on Friday, February 6th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on shares of CMS Energy from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Friday, February 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, CMS Energy has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $81.25.

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CMS Energy Stock Up 0.0%

CMS stock opened at $72.61 on Monday. The firm's fifty day simple moving average is $77.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $74.06. The company has a market capitalization of $22.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.66. CMS Energy has a 12 month low of $67.71 and a 12 month high of $80.36.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The utilities provider reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.02. CMS Energy had a net margin of 12.55% and a return on equity of 12.17%. The business had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.46 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.02 EPS. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. CMS Energy has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.830-3.90 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that CMS Energy will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at CMS Energy

In other CMS Energy news, SVP Brandon J. Hofmeister sold 4,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Friday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.23, for a total transaction of $312,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 70,670 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,528,514.10. This represents a 5.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Scott B. Mcintosh sold 1,750 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.20, for a total transaction of $136,850.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 24,223 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,894,238.60. This represents a 6.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 20,664 shares of company stock valued at $1,579,506. Insiders own 0.50% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in CMS Energy by 84.4% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 343 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Corp purchased a new position in shares of CMS Energy in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Elyxium Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of CMS Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. DV Equities LLC purchased a new position in shares of CMS Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of CMS Energy by 52.0% in the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 424 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. 93.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CMS Energy Company Profile

CMS Energy NYSE: CMS is an energy company based in Jackson, Michigan, whose principal business is the regulated utility operations of its subsidiary, Consumers Energy. The company is primarily focused on providing electric and natural gas service to customers in Michigan, operating the generation, transmission and distribution infrastructure necessary to deliver energy to residential, commercial and industrial customers. Headquartered in Jackson, CMS Energy conducts its core activities within the state and is regulated by state utility authorities.

Through Consumers Energy and related subsidiaries, CMS Energy develops, owns and operates a portfolio of generation assets and delivers a range of customer-facing services, including electricity and natural gas supply, grid management, energy efficiency programs and demand-response offerings.

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