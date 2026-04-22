CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) Raised to "Strong-Buy" at Truist Financial

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS - Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at Truist Financial to a "strong-buy" rating in a note issued to investors on Monday,Zacks.com reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on CMS. Williams Trading set a $80.00 price objective on CMS Energy in a report on Monday, February 9th. Wells Fargo & Company set a $80.00 price objective on CMS Energy in a report on Tuesday. Barclays boosted their price objective on CMS Energy from $79.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on CMS Energy from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Friday, February 6th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a "buy (b-)" rating on shares of CMS Energy in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CMS Energy currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $81.21.

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CMS Energy Stock Performance

Shares of CMS opened at $75.63 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $77.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $73.96. CMS Energy has a one year low of $67.71 and a one year high of $80.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market cap of $23.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.43.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.13 billion. CMS Energy had a return on equity of 12.09% and a net margin of 12.54%.The company's revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.87 EPS. CMS Energy has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.830-3.900 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that CMS Energy will post 3.86 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CAO Scott B. Mcintosh sold 1,750 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.20, for a total value of $136,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 24,223 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,894,238.60. This represents a 6.74% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director John G. Russell sold 14,914 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.75, for a total value of $1,129,735.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 131,568 shares of the company's stock, valued at $9,966,276. The trade was a 10.18% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 20,664 shares of company stock worth $1,579,506. 0.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CMS Energy

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its position in CMS Energy by 5.8% in the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 244,165 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $17,888,000 after acquiring an additional 13,481 shares during the period. Cidel Asset Management Inc. grew its position in CMS Energy by 7.5% in the third quarter. Cidel Asset Management Inc. now owns 346,729 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $25,401,000 after acquiring an additional 24,071 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its position in CMS Energy by 379.3% in the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 61,861 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $4,532,000 after acquiring an additional 48,954 shares during the period. Swiss Life Asset Management Ltd grew its position in CMS Energy by 62.2% in the third quarter. Swiss Life Asset Management Ltd now owns 74,552 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $5,462,000 after acquiring an additional 28,577 shares during the period. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd grew its position in CMS Energy by 64.5% in the third quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 76,654 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $5,616,000 after acquiring an additional 30,061 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.57% of the company's stock.

About CMS Energy

CMS Energy NYSE: CMS is an energy company based in Jackson, Michigan, whose principal business is the regulated utility operations of its subsidiary, Consumers Energy. The company is primarily focused on providing electric and natural gas service to customers in Michigan, operating the generation, transmission and distribution infrastructure necessary to deliver energy to residential, commercial and industrial customers. Headquartered in Jackson, CMS Energy conducts its core activities within the state and is regulated by state utility authorities.

Through Consumers Energy and related subsidiaries, CMS Energy develops, owns and operates a portfolio of generation assets and delivers a range of customer-facing services, including electricity and natural gas supply, grid management, energy efficiency programs and demand-response offerings.

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