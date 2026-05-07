CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO) Plans Dividend Increase - $0.18 Per Share

CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO - Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.18 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, June 24th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 10th. This is a 5.9% increase from CNO Financial Group's previous quarterly dividend of $0.17.

CNO Financial Group has increased its dividend by an average of 0.1%annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 2 years. CNO Financial Group has a dividend payout ratio of 16.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect CNO Financial Group to earn $4.78 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.68 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 14.2%.

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CNO Financial Group Stock Performance

CNO opened at $45.76 on Thursday. The business's 50 day moving average is $42.04 and its 200-day moving average is $41.76. The stock has a market cap of $4.29 billion, a PE ratio of 18.38 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. CNO Financial Group has a twelve month low of $35.24 and a twelve month high of $46.19.

CNO Financial Group (NYSE:CNO - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $101.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1 billion. CNO Financial Group had a return on equity of 17.65% and a net margin of 5.44%.The business's revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.18 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that CNO Financial Group will post 4.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at CNO Financial Group

In related news, insider Yvonne K. Franzese sold 9,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.17, for a total transaction of $388,530.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 35,062 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,513,626.54. The trade was a 20.43% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Scott L. Goldberg sold 11,060 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.97, for a total value of $442,068.20. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 214,524 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,574,524.28. The trade was a 4.90% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 196,778 shares of company stock worth $8,442,863 in the last three months. 3.44% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CNO Financial Group

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Optiver Holding B.V. raised its holdings in CNO Financial Group by 90.1% during the third quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. now owns 637 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its position in CNO Financial Group by 39.2% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,194 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in CNO Financial Group by 18.7% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,217 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in CNO Financial Group by 32.1% in the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,553 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in CNO Financial Group by 25.0% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,888 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.43% of the company's stock.

About CNO Financial Group

CNO Financial Group is an Indiana‐based holding company that offers a range of insurance and retirement solutions through its operating subsidiaries. Its primary business activities include life insurance, annuities, and supplemental health insurance products designed to help individuals plan for retirement and manage health‐related expenses. The company serves middle‐income Americans, with particular emphasis on senior customers seeking guaranteed coverage and reliable income streams.

Originally founded as Conseco in 1979, the company underwent a financial restructuring and rebranded as CNO Financial Group in 2010.

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