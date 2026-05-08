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Coats Group's (COA) "Outperform" Rating Reiterated at Royal Bank Of Canada

Written by MarketBeat
May 8, 2026
Coats Group logo with Consumer Cyclical background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an Outperform rating on Coats Group and set a GBX 125 price objective, implying roughly a 47.7% upside from the prior close.
  • Coats shares opened at GBX 84.65 (50-day GBX 85.26, 200-day GBX 83.97) with a market cap of £1.62bn, P/E of 14.4 and PEG of 0.92, but carry a high leverage profile (debt-to-equity 157.67).
  • MarketBeat previews top five stocks to own in June.

Coats Group (LON:COA - Get Free Report)'s stock had its "outperform" rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Royal Bank Of Canada in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday,London Stock Exchange reports. They presently have a GBX 125 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada's price target would indicate a potential upside of 47.67% from the company's previous close.

Coats Group Stock Performance

Shares of LON COA opened at GBX 84.65 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 85.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 83.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 157.67, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.56. The firm has a market cap of £1.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.42, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.28. Coats Group has a 1 year low of GBX 71.10 and a 1 year high of GBX 98.10.

Coats Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Coats is a world-leading Tier 2 manufacturer and trusted partner for the apparel and footwear industries, delivering the essential materials, components, and software solutions that help our customers grow, compete and win. We help the apparel and footwear industry perform at its best through impactful sustainability solutions, insight-led innovation and industry-leading technology platforms. Headquartered in the UK, Coats is a FTSE 250 company and a constituent of the FTSE4Good Index. In 2025, we generated $1.5 billion in revenue and employed 19,000 people worldwide — all united by a spirit of innovation, quality and service.

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