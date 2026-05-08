Coats Group's (COA) "Outperform" Rating Reiterated at Royal Bank Of Canada

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Coats Group Stock Performance

's stock had its "outperform" rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Royal Bank Of Canada in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, London Stock Exchange reports. They presently have a GBX 125 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada's price target would indicate a potential upside of 47.67% from the company's previous close.

Shares of LON COA opened at GBX 84.65 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 85.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 83.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 157.67, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.56. The firm has a market cap of £1.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.42, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.28. Coats Group has a 1 year low of GBX 71.10 and a 1 year high of GBX 98.10.

Coats Group Company Profile

Coats is a world-leading Tier 2 manufacturer and trusted partner for the apparel and footwear industries, delivering the essential materials, components, and software solutions that help our customers grow, compete and win. We help the apparel and footwear industry perform at its best through impactful sustainability solutions, insight-led innovation and industry-leading technology platforms. Headquartered in the UK, Coats is a FTSE 250 company and a constituent of the FTSE4Good Index. In 2025, we generated $1.5 billion in revenue and employed 19,000 people worldwide — all united by a spirit of innovation, quality and service.

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