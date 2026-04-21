Coca-Cola HBC (OTCMKTS:CCHGY) Shares Gap Down - Here's What Happened

Shares of Coca-Cola HBC (OTCMKTS:CCHGY - Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $60.12, but opened at $57.6755. Coca-Cola HBC shares last traded at $57.6755, with a volume of 448 shares.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on CCHGY shares. Citigroup reiterated a "neutral" rating on shares of Coca-Cola HBC in a report on Wednesday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley restated an "overweight" rating on shares of Coca-Cola HBC in a report on Wednesday, February 11th. Wall Street Zen lowered Coca-Cola HBC from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, April 4th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets cut Coca-Cola HBC from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a report on Friday, February 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Hold".

Get Our Latest Report on CCHGY

Coca-Cola HBC Stock Down 4.0%

The firm's 50 day moving average price is $60.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

About Coca-Cola HBC

Coca-Cola HBC OTCMKTS: CCHGY is a major bottling partner for The Coca-Cola Company, engaged in the production, packaging, distribution and marketing of nonalcoholic beverages. As a concentrate licensee and bottler, the company manufactures and sells a broad portfolio of branded soft drinks, waters, juices, ready-to-drink teas, sports and energy drinks, and other still beverages under global and local brands. Its operations cover the full bottling value chain, from procurement of raw materials and bottling to route-to-market distribution and retail execution.

The company's activities encompass manufacturing at local bottling plants, supply chain and logistics management, commercial and customer-facing sales, and marketing support for both global Coca‑Cola brands and regionally tailored products.

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