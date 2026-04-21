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Coca-Cola HBC (OTCMKTS:CCHGY) Shares Gap Down - Here's What Happened

Written by MarketBeat
April 21, 2026
Coca-Cola HBC logo with Consumer Staples background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Shares of Coca‑Cola HBC gapped down premarket from $60.12 to $57.6755 (about a 4.0% decline) on light volume (448 shares).
  • Analyst sentiment is mixed with an average rating of Hold; recent notes include Morgan Stanley "overweight", Citigroup "neutral", Wall Street Zen cut buy→hold, and Kepler lowered to "strong sell".
  • Key technicals and metrics: 50‑day MA $60.38 vs. 200‑day MA $53.45, quick ratio 0.99, current ratio 1.19, and debt‑to‑equity 0.79, showing modest liquidity and leverage.
  • MarketBeat previews the top five stocks to own by May 1st.

Shares of Coca-Cola HBC (OTCMKTS:CCHGY - Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $60.12, but opened at $57.6755. Coca-Cola HBC shares last traded at $57.6755, with a volume of 448 shares.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on CCHGY shares. Citigroup reiterated a "neutral" rating on shares of Coca-Cola HBC in a report on Wednesday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley restated an "overweight" rating on shares of Coca-Cola HBC in a report on Wednesday, February 11th. Wall Street Zen lowered Coca-Cola HBC from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, April 4th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets cut Coca-Cola HBC from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a report on Friday, February 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Hold".

Get Our Latest Report on CCHGY

Coca-Cola HBC Stock Down 4.0%

The firm's 50 day moving average price is $60.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

About Coca-Cola HBC

(Get Free Report)

Coca-Cola HBC OTCMKTS: CCHGY is a major bottling partner for The Coca-Cola Company, engaged in the production, packaging, distribution and marketing of nonalcoholic beverages. As a concentrate licensee and bottler, the company manufactures and sells a broad portfolio of branded soft drinks, waters, juices, ready-to-drink teas, sports and energy drinks, and other still beverages under global and local brands. Its operations cover the full bottling value chain, from procurement of raw materials and bottling to route-to-market distribution and retail execution.

The company's activities encompass manufacturing at local bottling plants, supply chain and logistics management, commercial and customer-facing sales, and marketing support for both global Coca‑Cola brands and regionally tailored products.

See Also

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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