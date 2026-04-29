CocaCola FY2027 EPS Estimate Decreased by Erste Group Bank

CocaCola Company (The) (NYSE:KO - Free Report) - Stock analysts at Erste Group Bank reduced their FY2027 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of CocaCola in a research report issued on Monday, April 27th. Erste Group Bank analyst S. Lingnau now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $3.45 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $3.46. The consensus estimate for CocaCola's current full-year earnings is $3.23 per share.

CocaCola (NYSE:KO - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.05. CocaCola had a return on equity of 41.31% and a net margin of 27.34%.The firm had revenue of $12.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.73 EPS. CocaCola's revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. CocaCola has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.240-3.270 EPS.

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Several other equities research analysts have also commented on KO. Citigroup boosted their price objective on CocaCola from $85.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 11th. TD Cowen reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of CocaCola in a research note on Wednesday, February 11th. Truist Financial set a $85.00 price objective on CocaCola in a research note on Wednesday, February 11th. Weiss Ratings restated a "buy (b-)" rating on shares of CocaCola in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada set a $87.00 target price on CocaCola in a report on Wednesday, February 11th. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat, CocaCola presently has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of $85.00.

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CocaCola Price Performance

Shares of CocaCola stock opened at $78.26 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. CocaCola has a twelve month low of $65.35 and a twelve month high of $82.00. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $77.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.44. The firm has a market cap of $336.83 billion, a PE ratio of 25.74, a P/E/G ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.36.

CocaCola Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th were issued a $0.53 dividend. This is a boost from CocaCola's previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 13th. CocaCola's payout ratio is currently 69.74%.

Insider Transactions at CocaCola

In related news, CEO James Quincey sold 337,824 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.10, for a total value of $26,046,230.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 342,546 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,410,296.60. This represents a 49.65% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Monica Howard Douglas sold 23,880 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.37, for a total value of $1,847,595.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 17,725 shares in the company, valued at $1,371,383.25. This represents a 57.40% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 892,925 shares of company stock valued at $70,254,796 in the last ninety days. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of CocaCola

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in CocaCola by 1.1% in the first quarter. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC now owns 46,353 shares of the company's stock valued at $3,525,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares during the period. Shelton Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in CocaCola in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,211,000. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. raised its position in CocaCola by 4.9% in the first quarter. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. now owns 211,386 shares of the company's stock valued at $16,076,000 after purchasing an additional 9,799 shares during the period. O Domhnaill Enterprises Inc. increased its position in shares of CocaCola by 15.6% during the first quarter. O Domhnaill Enterprises Inc. now owns 33,578 shares of the company's stock worth $2,554,000 after acquiring an additional 4,520 shares during the period. Finally, Walser Wealth Management Company A Ltd Liability Co purchased a new stake in shares of CocaCola during the first quarter worth $240,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.26% of the company's stock.

Key Stories Impacting CocaCola

Here are the key news stories impacting CocaCola this week:

Positive Sentiment: Q1 beat and guidance hike — KO reported $0.86 EPS vs. $0.81 expected and $12.47B revenue, and raised FY 2026 adjusted EPS guidance to $3.240–3.270, signaling stronger organic sales and margin leverage. Coca‑Cola Reports First Quarter 2026 Results

Q1 beat and guidance hike — KO reported $0.86 EPS vs. $0.81 expected and $12.47B revenue, and raised FY 2026 adjusted EPS guidance to $3.240–3.270, signaling stronger organic sales and margin leverage. Positive Sentiment: Market and analyst reaction supportive — the earnings beat and outlook lift spurred intraday rallies and bullish media/analyst notes (including buy/upgrades and top‑pick calls), driving renewed investor interest. Coca‑Cola (KO) Stock Trades Up, Here Is Why

Market and analyst reaction supportive — the earnings beat and outlook lift spurred intraday rallies and bullish media/analyst notes (including buy/upgrades and top‑pick calls), driving renewed investor interest. Positive Sentiment: Elevated bullish options flow — unusually large call buying was recorded around the print, consistent with short‑term bullish positioning by traders (increases speculative upside interest).

Elevated bullish options flow — unusually large call buying was recorded around the print, consistent with short‑term bullish positioning by traders (increases speculative upside interest). Neutral Sentiment: Strong bottler performance in Latin America — Embotelladora Andina (AKO.A) reported robust Q1 results, which can support concentrate demand in that region but has indirect impact on KO stock. Coca‑Cola Andina Delivers Strong 1Q26 Results

Strong bottler performance in Latin America — Embotelladora Andina (AKO.A) reported robust Q1 results, which can support concentrate demand in that region but has indirect impact on KO stock. Neutral Sentiment: Minor analyst model tweak — Erste Group slightly trimmed its FY2027 EPS forecast (from $3.46 to $3.45), a negligible revision relative to the positive guidance update and consensus.

Minor analyst model tweak — Erste Group slightly trimmed its FY2027 EPS forecast (from $3.46 to $3.45), a negligible revision relative to the positive guidance update and consensus. Negative Sentiment: Macroeconomic caution from management — CEO comments flagged a challenging consumer backdrop; investors may worry price sensitivity and slowing volumes could limit sustainable upside. Coca‑Cola CEO has a stark message on the economy

Macroeconomic caution from management — CEO comments flagged a challenging consumer backdrop; investors may worry price sensitivity and slowing volumes could limit sustainable upside. Negative Sentiment: Lingering regional/mix risks — some analysts note Asia Pacific margin pressure and that reported growth benefited from calendar/timing effects, suggesting portions of the beat may be transient. Coca‑Cola Q1: Why 12% Growth Is A Calendar Illusion

About CocaCola

The Coca‑Cola Company NYSE: KO is a global beverage manufacturer, marketer and distributor best known for its flagship Coca‑Cola soda. Headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, the company develops and sells concentrates, syrups and finished beverages across a broad portfolio of brands. Its product range spans sparkling soft drinks, bottled water, sports drinks, juices, ready‑to‑drink teas and coffees, and other still beverages, marketed under both global and regional brand names.

Coca‑Cola’s brand portfolio includes widely recognized names such as Coca‑Cola, Diet Coke, Coca‑Cola Zero Sugar, Sprite, Fanta, Minute Maid, Powerade and Dasani, and in recent years the company has expanded into the coffee and premium beverage categories through acquisitions such as Costa Coffee.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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