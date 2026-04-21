CocaCola (KO) Expected to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

CocaCola (NYSE:KO - Get Free Report) will likely be announcing its Q1 2026 results before the market opens on Tuesday, April 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.81 per share and revenue of $12.2809 billion for the quarter. CocaCola has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.210-3.240 EPS. Investors may visit the the company's upcoming Q1 2026 earning results page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Tuesday, April 28, 2026 at 8:30 AM ET.

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CocaCola (NYSE:KO - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.02. CocaCola had a net margin of 27.34% and a return on equity of 41.31%. The company had revenue of $11.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $12.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.55 EPS. The business's revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect CocaCola to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

CocaCola Trading Down 0.3%

Shares of KO stock opened at $75.53 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $325.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.84, a P/E/G ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.46. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $77.45 and a 200-day moving average of $73.04. CocaCola has a 52-week low of $65.35 and a 52-week high of $82.00.

CocaCola Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th were given a dividend of $0.53 per share. This is an increase from CocaCola's previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 13th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.8%. CocaCola's dividend payout ratio is 69.74%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on KO shares. Barclays increased their target price on shares of CocaCola from $77.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, February 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of CocaCola from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of CocaCola from $85.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 11th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of CocaCola from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of CocaCola from $79.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Monday, February 9th. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $85.00.

View Our Latest Research Report on CocaCola

Insider Transactions at CocaCola

In other news, EVP Nancy Quan sold 23,556 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.50, for a total value of $1,872,702.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 223,330 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $17,754,735. This trade represents a 9.54% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Monica Howard Douglas sold 23,880 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.37, for a total transaction of $1,847,595.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 17,725 shares in the company, valued at $1,371,383.25. This trade represents a 57.40% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 892,925 shares of company stock worth $70,254,796. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KO. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in shares of CocaCola by 1,206.9% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 10,641,007 shares of the company's stock valued at $743,913,000 after purchasing an additional 9,826,768 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of CocaCola by 29.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 40,182,323 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,809,146,000 after purchasing an additional 9,078,447 shares during the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of CocaCola by 15.1% in the 4th quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 26,250,313 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,835,161,000 after purchasing an additional 3,449,026 shares during the last quarter. Amundi boosted its stake in shares of CocaCola by 13.1% in the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 19,592,242 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,369,694,000 after purchasing an additional 2,276,836 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of CocaCola by 114.0% in the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 3,091,701 shares of the company's stock valued at $205,042,000 after purchasing an additional 1,646,976 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.26% of the company's stock.

About CocaCola

The Coca‑Cola Company NYSE: KO is a global beverage manufacturer, marketer and distributor best known for its flagship Coca‑Cola soda. Headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, the company develops and sells concentrates, syrups and finished beverages across a broad portfolio of brands. Its product range spans sparkling soft drinks, bottled water, sports drinks, juices, ready‑to‑drink teas and coffees, and other still beverages, marketed under both global and regional brand names.

Coca‑Cola's brand portfolio includes widely recognized names such as Coca‑Cola, Diet Coke, Coca‑Cola Zero Sugar, Sprite, Fanta, Minute Maid, Powerade and Dasani, and in recent years the company has expanded into the coffee and premium beverage categories through acquisitions such as Costa Coffee.

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