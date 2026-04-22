CochLear (OTCMKTS:CHEOY) Shares Gap Down - Should You Sell?

CochLear Ltd. Unsponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:CHEOY - Get Free Report)'s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $59.77, but opened at $36.50. CochLear shares last traded at $36.00, with a volume of 6,916 shares.

Get CochLear alerts: Sign Up

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada raised shares of CochLear from a "hold" rating to a "moderate buy" rating in a report on Monday, January 19th. Zacks Research raised shares of CochLear to a "hold" rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has given a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Buy".

Get Our Latest Analysis on CHEOY

CochLear Stock Performance

The firm's 50 day simple moving average is $64.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $81.40.

CochLear Company Profile

Cochlear Limited provides implantable hearing solutions for children and adults worldwide. It offers cochlear implant systems, sound processor upgrades, bone conduction systems, accessories, and other products. Cochlear Limited was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Sydney, Australia.

Recommended Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider CochLear, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and CochLear wasn't on the list.

While CochLear currently has a Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here