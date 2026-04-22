Cogent Biosciences (NASDAQ:COGT) Shares Cross Above Fifty Day Moving Average - Should You Sell?

Cogent Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:COGT - Get Free Report) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $36.62 and traded as high as $37.39. Cogent Biosciences shares last traded at $36.73, with a volume of 1,903,112 shares.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on COGT shares. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Cogent Biosciences from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a report on Saturday, January 31st. Weiss Ratings restated a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Cogent Biosciences in a report on Friday, April 10th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Cogent Biosciences to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, January 7th. Wedbush restated an "outperform" rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of Cogent Biosciences in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $35.00 price target on shares of Cogent Biosciences in a report on Thursday, February 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $43.45.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Cogent Biosciences

Cogent Biosciences Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 14.23, a quick ratio of 14.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company's fifty day moving average is $36.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.40. The stock has a market cap of $5.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.00 and a beta of 0.47.

Cogent Biosciences (NASDAQ:COGT - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 17th. The technology company reported ($0.55) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.04). As a group, research analysts predict that Cogent Biosciences, Inc. will post -2.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Fairmount Funds Management Llc sold 3,500,000 shares of Cogent Biosciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.40, for a total value of $127,400,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 5,503,418 shares in the company, valued at approximately $200,324,415.20. This trade represents a 38.87% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 7.29% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of Cogent Biosciences

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in COGT. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Cogent Biosciences by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,858 shares of the technology company's stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Cogent Biosciences by 16.1% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,159 shares of the technology company's stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Optimize Financial Inc lifted its position in shares of Cogent Biosciences by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Optimize Financial Inc now owns 33,024 shares of the technology company's stock worth $1,173,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Cogent Biosciences by 35.7% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,855 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 488 shares during the last quarter. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Cogent Biosciences by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 25,014 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $888,000 after acquiring an additional 527 shares during the last quarter.

About Cogent Biosciences

Cogent Biosciences is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery and development of small-molecule therapies that modulate the tumor microenvironment. The company’s research centers on targeting colony-stimulating factor 1 receptor (CSF1R), a key regulator of tumor-associated macrophages that can promote tumor growth and immune evasion. By selectively inhibiting CSF1R, Cogent Biosciences aims to restore immune surveillance and enhance the efficacy of existing cancer treatments.

The company’s lead asset is an orally bioavailable CSF1R inhibitor that has advanced into early-stage clinical trials for various solid tumors.

Further Reading

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