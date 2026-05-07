Cognex Corporation Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.09 (NASDAQ:CGNX)

Cognex Corporation (NASDAQ:CGNX - Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.085 per share by the scientific and technical instruments company on Thursday, June 4th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 21st.

Cognex has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 0.3%per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 10 consecutive years. Cognex has a payout ratio of 31.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Cognex to earn $1.22 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.34 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 27.9%.

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Cognex Price Performance

Shares of CGNX opened at $68.65 on Thursday. The firm's 50 day simple moving average is $52.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.06. The company has a market capitalization of $11.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 101.40 and a beta of 1.48. Cognex has a 1-year low of $28.56 and a 1-year high of $66.50.

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 11th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $252.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $238.92 million. Cognex had a return on equity of 9.02% and a net margin of 11.51%.The firm's revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.16 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Cognex will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Cognex News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Cognex this week:

Positive Sentiment: Q1 beats — Cognex reported Q1 EPS of $0.34 vs. consensus ~$0.25 and revenue of $268.4M (up ~24% YoY), signaling stronger demand and margin leverage. Cognex Reports First Quarter 2026 Results

Q1 beats — Cognex reported Q1 EPS of $0.34 vs. consensus ~$0.25 and revenue of $268.4M (up ~24% YoY), signaling stronger demand and margin leverage. Positive Sentiment: Raised Q2 guidance — management set Q2 EPS of $0.40–$0.44 (consensus ~$0.30) and revenue guidance $280M–$300M (consensus ~$269M), implying continued acceleration into the next quarter. Q1 Press Release / Guidance

Raised Q2 guidance — management set Q2 EPS of $0.40–$0.44 (consensus ~$0.30) and revenue guidance $280M–$300M (consensus ~$269M), implying continued acceleration into the next quarter. Positive Sentiment: Product catalyst — Cognex launched the In‑Sight 3900, a high-performance embedded AI vision system powered by Qualcomm, which could expand edge-inspection addressable market and reinforce secular AI/automation demand. In‑Sight 3900 Launch

Product catalyst — Cognex launched the In‑Sight 3900, a high-performance embedded AI vision system powered by Qualcomm, which could expand edge-inspection addressable market and reinforce secular AI/automation demand. Positive Sentiment: Market recognition — several outlets highlighted Cognex as a tech/automation momentum driver after the results, supporting sentiment and broader tech index flows. Cognex Surge Drives Nasdaq Momentum

Market recognition — several outlets highlighted Cognex as a tech/automation momentum driver after the results, supporting sentiment and broader tech index flows. Neutral Sentiment: Dividend declared — Cognex set a quarterly dividend of $0.085/share (annualized yield ~0.5%), a token return of capital but not a material yield for income investors.

Dividend declared — Cognex set a quarterly dividend of $0.085/share (annualized yield ~0.5%), a token return of capital but not a material yield for income investors. Neutral Sentiment: Valuation discussion — coverage notes strong recent share gains; investors should weigh growth momentum against a high P/E and elevated multiple in any buy decision. Valuation Assessment

Cognex Company Profile

Cognex Corporation is a leading provider of machine vision systems, software, sensors and industrial barcode readers used to automate manufacturing, logistics and distribution processes. The company designs and develops vision-based products that help manufacturers and logistics operators inspect, identify and guide parts, assemblies and packaged goods in real time. Its solutions are applied in a broad range of industries, including automotive, electronics, semiconductor, pharmaceutical, food and beverage, and general manufacturing.

The company's product portfolio includes stand-alone vision systems, vision sensors and deep learning-based software platforms that enable automated inspection, quality control and traceability.

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