Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX) Trading 13.6% Higher Following Dividend Announcement

Cognex Corporation (NASDAQ:CGNX - Get Free Report) shot up 13.6% on Thursday following a dividend announcement from the company. The company traded as high as $69.11 and last traded at $70.7370. 1,154,832 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 45% from the average session volume of 2,106,494 shares. The stock had previously closed at $62.26.The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Thursday, June 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 21st will be given a $0.085 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 21st. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.5%. Cognex's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.75%.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently commented on CGNX shares. TD Cowen restated a "buy" rating on shares of Cognex in a research report on Tuesday, February 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Cognex from $50.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an "overweight" rating and issued a $63.00 target price on shares of Cognex in a research report on Friday, February 13th. Raymond James Financial reiterated a "strong-buy" rating on shares of Cognex in a research report on Thursday, February 12th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a "buy" rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Cognex in a research note on Friday, February 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $60.69.

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Cognex Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $11.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 104.08 and a beta of 1.48. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.06.

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 11th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $252.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $238.92 million. Cognex had a return on equity of 9.02% and a net margin of 11.51%.The firm's quarterly revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.16 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Cognex Corporation will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Key Cognex News

Here are the key news stories impacting Cognex this week:

Positive Sentiment: Q1 results beat expectations — Cognex reported EPS of $0.34 vs. consensus ~$0.25 and revenue of $268.4M, +24% YoY, signaling healthy demand and margin leverage. View Press Release

Q1 results beat expectations — Cognex reported EPS of $0.34 vs. consensus ~$0.25 and revenue of $268.4M, +24% YoY, signaling healthy demand and margin leverage. Positive Sentiment: Company raised Q2 2026 guidance: EPS $0.40–$0.44 vs. street ~$0.30 and revenue guidance $280M–$300M vs. consensus ~$269M — a clear upward revision that supports near-term earnings revisions and multiple expansion. PR Newswire Release

Company raised Q2 2026 guidance: EPS $0.40–$0.44 vs. street ~$0.30 and revenue guidance $280M–$300M vs. consensus ~$269M — a clear upward revision that supports near-term earnings revisions and multiple expansion. Positive Sentiment: Analysts and market coverage highlight the beat and momentum — coverage notes Cognex is helping drive Nasdaq tech momentum, reinforcing positive investor attention. Cognex Surge Drives Nasdaq Composite Momentum In Tech

Analysts and market coverage highlight the beat and momentum — coverage notes Cognex is helping drive Nasdaq tech momentum, reinforcing positive investor attention. Positive Sentiment: Product/strategy upgrade — Cognex launched a high-performance embedded AI vision system powered by Qualcomm, which could expand addressable market in edge AI vision applications and support longer-term revenue growth. Product Launch

Product/strategy upgrade — Cognex launched a high-performance embedded AI vision system powered by Qualcomm, which could expand addressable market in edge AI vision applications and support longer-term revenue growth. Neutral Sentiment: Dividend declared — Cognex announced a quarterly dividend of $0.085/share (ex-div May 21, payable Jun 4), a modest yield (~0.5%) that signals cash return to shareholders but is small relative to growth profile.

Dividend declared — Cognex announced a quarterly dividend of $0.085/share (ex-div May 21, payable Jun 4), a modest yield (~0.5%) that signals cash return to shareholders but is small relative to growth profile. Neutral Sentiment: Coverage on valuation and momentum — several pieces assess valuation after the recent run-up; investors should weigh strong growth and raised guidance against a rich P/E and prior appreciation. Assessing Cognex Valuation

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Angelos Papadimitriou sold 4,150 shares of Cognex stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.58, for a total value of $230,657.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 16,222 shares in the company, valued at approximately $901,618.76. This trade represents a 20.37% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Laura Ann Macdonald sold 14,881 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.16, for a total value of $850,597.96. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president directly owned 2,212 shares in the company, valued at approximately $126,437.92. The trade was a 87.06% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last three months, insiders have sold 196,083 shares of company stock worth $11,419,321. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cognex

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CGNX. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in shares of Cognex by 173,138.2% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 10,477,448 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock worth $376,979,000 after purchasing an additional 10,471,400 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Cognex during the fourth quarter valued at $73,103,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new stake in Cognex during the fourth quarter valued at $68,388,000. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in Cognex by 18,810.9% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,794,649 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock valued at $56,657,000 after acquiring an additional 1,785,159 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Holding SA increased its position in Cognex by 27.9% in the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 7,013,184 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock worth $252,360,000 after buying an additional 1,529,010 shares in the last quarter. 88.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Cognex

Cognex Corporation is a leading provider of machine vision systems, software, sensors and industrial barcode readers used to automate manufacturing, logistics and distribution processes. The company designs and develops vision-based products that help manufacturers and logistics operators inspect, identify and guide parts, assemblies and packaged goods in real time. Its solutions are applied in a broad range of industries, including automotive, electronics, semiconductor, pharmaceutical, food and beverage, and general manufacturing.

The company's product portfolio includes stand-alone vision systems, vision sensors and deep learning-based software platforms that enable automated inspection, quality control and traceability.

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