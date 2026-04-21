Cognition Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGTX) Given Average Recommendation of "Moderate Buy" by Analysts

Cognition Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGTX - Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" from the four analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $3.3333.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Chardan Capital reissued a "buy" rating and set a $4.00 target price on shares of Cognition Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, March 27th. upgraded shares of Cognition Therapeutics to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Cognition Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, March 27th.

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Check Out Our Latest Analysis on CGTX

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cognition Therapeutics

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CGTX. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Cognition Therapeutics by 814.1% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,007,586 shares of the company's stock valued at $422,000 after purchasing an additional 897,353 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC bought a new position in shares of Cognition Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,631,000. CWA Asset Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Cognition Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. McAdam LLC bought a new position in shares of Cognition Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $97,000. Finally, Bryn Mawr Trust Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Cognition Therapeutics by 69.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bryn Mawr Trust Advisors LLC now owns 39,466 shares of the company's stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 16,129 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.35% of the company's stock.

Cognition Therapeutics Trading Down 5.9%

Cognition Therapeutics stock opened at $1.12 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $100.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.39 and a beta of 1.39. The company's 50-day moving average price is $1.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.36. Cognition Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $0.22 and a 52 week high of $3.83.

Cognition Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CGTX - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 26th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.04. Research analysts expect that Cognition Therapeutics will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Cognition Therapeutics

Cognition Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing disease-modifying therapies for neurodegenerative disorders, with an emphasis on Alzheimer's disease. The company's lead investigational candidate, CT1812, is an oral small molecule that antagonizes the sigma-2 receptor complex to protect synapses from amyloid-beta oligomer toxicity. By targeting a novel mechanism of action, Cognition Therapeutics aims to slow or reverse cognitive decline in patients living with Alzheimer's disease.

CT1812 has successfully completed Phase 1 safety studies and preliminary Phase 2a trials, and is currently being evaluated in multiple Phase 2 clinical studies across North America and Europe in patients with mild-to-moderate Alzheimer's disease.

Further Reading

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