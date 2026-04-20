Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) CFO Alesia Haas Sells 10,020 Shares

Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) CFO Alesia Haas sold 10,020 shares of Coinbase Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $2,004,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 377,201 shares in the company, valued at approximately $75,440,200. This represents a 2.59% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan.

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Coinbase Global Trading Up 2.6%

Shares of Coinbase Global stock traded up $5.35 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $211.68. 9,907,228 shares of the company's stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,091,015. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a current ratio of 2.34. The company has a market cap of $55.90 billion, a PE ratio of 48.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 3.60. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $180.68 and a 200-day moving average of $240.91. Coinbase Global, Inc. has a 12 month low of $139.36 and a 12 month high of $444.64.

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 12th. The cryptocurrency exchange reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. Coinbase Global had a net margin of 17.55% and a return on equity of 8.68%. The business's revenue was down 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.68 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Coinbase Global, Inc. will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of COIN. REAP Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Coinbase Global during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Palisade Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coinbase Global in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Salomon & Ludwin LLC boosted its position in shares of Coinbase Global by 4,400.0% in the 3rd quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 90 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange's stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Foster Dykema Cabot & Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coinbase Global in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Cloud Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coinbase Global in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. 68.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Coinbase Global News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Coinbase Global this week:

Positive Sentiment: Launched Agentic.Market to help developers and AI agents discover and integrate tools for autonomous commerce, positioning Coinbase as an infrastructure provider for agentic/AI-driven on‑chain commerce — a potential long‑term revenue and developer-ecosystem growth driver. Read More.

Launched Agentic.Market to help developers and AI agents discover and integrate tools for autonomous commerce, positioning Coinbase as an infrastructure provider for agentic/AI-driven on‑chain commerce — a potential long‑term revenue and developer-ecosystem growth driver. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Expanded USDC crypto‑backed loans into the U.K. (via Morpho on Base), offering up to $5M in borrowings backed by BTC/ETH/cbETH — broadens lending revenue outside the U.S. and leverages on‑chain credit rails. Read More.

Expanded USDC crypto‑backed loans into the U.K. (via Morpho on Base), offering up to $5M in borrowings backed by BTC/ETH/cbETH — broadens lending revenue outside the U.S. and leverages on‑chain credit rails. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Testing internal and external AI agents (Slack/email) modeled after notable employees — signals operational efficiency gains and deeper AI integration across products, which could lower costs or enable new services. Read More.

Testing internal and external AI agents (Slack/email) modeled after notable employees — signals operational efficiency gains and deeper AI integration across products, which could lower costs or enable new services. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Bitcoin volatility and institutional flows remain a two‑edged sword: higher BTC can boost trading volumes and custody demand, but sudden price drops can compress retail activity and margin lending. Monitor BTC flows and ETF dynamics for near‑term revenue implications. Read More.

Bitcoin volatility and institutional flows remain a two‑edged sword: higher BTC can boost trading volumes and custody demand, but sudden price drops can compress retail activity and margin lending. Monitor BTC flows and ETF dynamics for near‑term revenue implications. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Heightened investor interest and unusual options activity indicate elevated trader attention and potential near‑term volatility in COIN shares, but do not guarantee directional moves. Read More.

Heightened investor interest and unusual options activity indicate elevated trader attention and potential near‑term volatility in COIN shares, but do not guarantee directional moves. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Media backlash around prediction markets (e.g., John Oliver coverage) and debates over where crypto fits in that industry raise reputational and regulatory risk if Coinbase expands into or partners with prediction platforms. Read More.

Media backlash around prediction markets (e.g., John Oliver coverage) and debates over where crypto fits in that industry raise reputational and regulatory risk if Coinbase expands into or partners with prediction platforms. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Fundamentals remain a constraint: recent quarterly results showed revenue decline and an EPS miss, a reminder that product launches must translate into revenue growth to sustain valuation. Read More.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Coinbase Global from $215.00 to $200.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price objective on shares of Coinbase Global from $440.00 to $330.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 30th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Coinbase Global from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Benchmark decreased their target price on Coinbase Global from $421.00 to $267.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 13th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their target price on Coinbase Global from $288.00 to $234.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Nineteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $261.11.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Coinbase Global

Coinbase Global Company Profile

Coinbase Global, Inc is a U.S.-based company that operates one of the largest cryptocurrency exchange platforms. Founded in 2012 by Brian Armstrong and Fred Ehrsam and headquartered in San Francisco, Coinbase provides technology and infrastructure to buy, sell, store and use a broad range of digital assets. The company became a public company through a direct listing on the NASDAQ in April 2021 and offers services tailored to both retail and institutional customers.

Coinbase's product portfolio includes its consumer trading platform, a self-custody mobile wallet, and institutional services such as custody, prime brokerage and execution tools.

See Also

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