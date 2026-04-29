Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) Shares Down 7.8% - What's Next?

Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN)'s stock price traded down 7.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $178.58 and last traded at $179.0460. 2,998,980 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 75% from the average session volume of 11,768,417 shares. The stock had previously closed at $194.10.

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Coinbase Global News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Coinbase Global this week:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on COIN. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on Coinbase Global from $425.00 to $350.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 11th. Barclays downgraded Coinbase Global from an "equal weight" rating to an "underweight" rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $148.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Coinbase Global from $151.00 to $181.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Coinbase Global from $505.00 to $400.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 6th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on Coinbase Global from $400.00 to $300.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 13th. Nineteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Coinbase Global has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $262.07.

Read Our Latest Research Report on COIN

Coinbase Global Stock Down 6.9%

The firm has a market capitalization of $47.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.08, a P/E/G ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 3.60. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $186.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $232.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a current ratio of 2.34.

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 12th. The cryptocurrency exchange reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.83 by ($0.17). Coinbase Global had a return on equity of 8.68% and a net margin of 17.55%.The company had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.68 earnings per share. The firm's revenue was down 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Coinbase Global, Inc. will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other Coinbase Global news, CFO Alesia J. Haas sold 10,020 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $2,004,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 377,201 shares of the company's stock, valued at $75,440,200. This trade represents a 2.59% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last three months, insiders sold 394,590 shares of company stock valued at $62,508,690. 16.56% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Coinbase Global

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of COIN. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its stake in shares of Coinbase Global by 24.2% in the 1st quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 2,119 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange's stock worth $365,000 after acquiring an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC grew its holdings in shares of Coinbase Global by 25.8% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 8,581 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange's stock worth $1,478,000 after purchasing an additional 1,761 shares during the period. Focus Partners Wealth grew its holdings in shares of Coinbase Global by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 5,202 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange's stock worth $896,000 after purchasing an additional 467 shares during the period. Sivia Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Coinbase Global during the 2nd quarter worth $285,000. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Coinbase Global by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 17,694 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange's stock worth $6,203,000 after purchasing an additional 1,402 shares during the period. 68.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Coinbase Global Company Profile

Coinbase Global, Inc is a U.S.-based company that operates one of the largest cryptocurrency exchange platforms. Founded in 2012 by Brian Armstrong and Fred Ehrsam and headquartered in San Francisco, Coinbase provides technology and infrastructure to buy, sell, store and use a broad range of digital assets. The company became a public company through a direct listing on the NASDAQ in April 2021 and offers services tailored to both retail and institutional customers.

Coinbase's product portfolio includes its consumer trading platform, a self-custody mobile wallet, and institutional services such as custody, prime brokerage and execution tools.

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