Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) Stock Acquired Rep. Gilbert Ray Cisneros, Jr.

Representative Gilbert Ray Cisneros, Jr. (Democratic-California) recently bought shares of Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN). In a filing disclosed on May 08th, the Representative disclosed that they had bought between $1,001 and $15,000 in Coinbase Global stock on April 14th. The trade occurred in the Representative's "150 MAIN STREET TRUST > BANK OF AMERICA" account.

Representative Gilbert Ray Cisneros, Jr. also recently made the following trade(s):

Purchased $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Revvity NYSE: RVTY on 5/1/2026.

on 5/1/2026. Sold $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Flex NASDAQ: FLEX on 5/1/2026.

on 5/1/2026. Purchased $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of LPL Financial NASDAQ: LPLA on 5/1/2026.

on 5/1/2026. Purchased $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of FirstService NASDAQ: FSV on 5/1/2026.

on 5/1/2026. Sold $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of SS&C Technologies NASDAQ: SSNC on 5/1/2026.

on 5/1/2026. Purchased $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Wayfair NYSE: W on 5/1/2026.

on 5/1/2026. Purchased $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of STERIS NYSE: STE on 5/1/2026.

on 5/1/2026. Purchased $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of DoorDash NASDAQ: DASH on 5/1/2026.

on 5/1/2026. Purchased $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Sensata Technologies NYSE: ST on 5/1/2026.

on 5/1/2026. Purchased $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Veralto NYSE: VLTO on 5/1/2026.

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Coinbase Global Stock Up 7.7%

Shares of NASDAQ:COIN opened at $216.60 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.20 billion, a PE ratio of 81.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 3.38. Coinbase Global, Inc. has a 1 year low of $139.36 and a 1 year high of $444.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 2.34. The firm's 50-day moving average is $190.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $225.06.

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The cryptocurrency exchange reported ($1.49) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($1.55). The business had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.49 billion. Coinbase Global had a net margin of 12.20% and a return on equity of 4.06%. The company's revenue for the quarter was down 30.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.24 EPS. Analysts predict that Coinbase Global, Inc. will post 2.78 EPS for the current year.

Coinbase Global News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Coinbase Global this week:

Negative Sentiment: H.C. Wainwright slashed its Q2 2026 EPS estimate for Coinbase from $1.27 to $0.05, signaling a much weaker near-term earnings outlook. Coinbase Global, Inc. estimate update

H.C. Wainwright slashed its Q2 2026 EPS estimate for Coinbase from $1.27 to $0.05, signaling a much weaker near-term earnings outlook. Negative Sentiment: The firm also cut its Q3 2026 EPS forecast to $0.56 from $1.53, reinforcing concerns that trading or transaction activity may soften. Coinbase Global, Inc. estimate update

The firm also cut its Q3 2026 EPS forecast to $0.56 from $1.53, reinforcing concerns that trading or transaction activity may soften. Negative Sentiment: FY2026 EPS estimates were reduced to $1.30 from $5.19, a major downgrade that could weigh on valuation expectations for COIN stock. Coinbase Global, Inc. estimate update

FY2026 EPS estimates were reduced to $1.30 from $5.19, a major downgrade that could weigh on valuation expectations for COIN stock. Neutral Sentiment: Despite the cuts, H.C. Wainwright still rates Coinbase a Buy and keeps a $310 price target, suggesting the long-term thesis remains intact. Coinbase Global, Inc. estimate update

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have commented on COIN. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on shares of Coinbase Global from $350.00 to $310.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Friday. China Renaissance cut their price objective on Coinbase Global from $301.50 to $223.20 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 23rd. Citizens Jmp reduced their price objective on Coinbase Global from $400.00 to $355.00 and set a "market outperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 10th. Zacks Research upgraded Coinbase Global from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on Coinbase Global from $140.00 to $107.00 and set an "underweight" rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Nineteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $250.04.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Coinbase Global

Institutional Trading of Coinbase Global

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Coinbase Global by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,400,836 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange's stock worth $5,970,285,000 after purchasing an additional 184,043 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Coinbase Global by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,098,062 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange's stock worth $1,374,080,000 after purchasing an additional 189,080 shares in the last quarter. Paradigm Operations LP lifted its position in shares of Coinbase Global by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Paradigm Operations LP now owns 4,262,458 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange's stock worth $963,912,000 after buying an additional 134,425 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Coinbase Global during the 4th quarter worth approximately $656,744,000. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Coinbase Global by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 2,541,928 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange's stock valued at $574,832,000 after buying an additional 146,388 shares in the last quarter. 68.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Coinbase Global

In related news, CFO Alesia J. Haas sold 10,020 shares of Coinbase Global stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $2,004,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 397,171 shares in the company, valued at $79,434,200. This trade represents a 2.46% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 29,990 shares of company stock valued at $6,013,920. Company insiders own 16.66% of the company's stock.

About Representative Cisneros

Gil Cisneros (Democratic Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing California's 31st Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2025. His current term ends on January 3, 2027. Cisneros (Democratic Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent California's 31st Congressional District. He declared candidacy for the 2026 election. Gil Cisneros served in the U.S. Navy as a supply officer from 1994 to 2004. Cisneros earned a bachelor's degree in political science from George Washington University in 1994, a master's in business administration from Regis University in 2002, and a master's degree in urban education policy from Brown University in 2015. His career experience includes working as a logistics manager for Frito-Lay. In 2010, Cisneros won the lottery and became involved in activism and philanthropy, founding a scholarship program for local high school students. In 2021, President Joe Biden (D) appointed Cisneros as under secretary of defense for personnel and readiness.

About Coinbase Global

Coinbase Global, Inc is a U.S.-based company that operates one of the largest cryptocurrency exchange platforms. Founded in 2012 by Brian Armstrong and Fred Ehrsam and headquartered in San Francisco, Coinbase provides technology and infrastructure to buy, sell, store and use a broad range of digital assets. The company became a public company through a direct listing on the NASDAQ in April 2021 and offers services tailored to both retail and institutional customers.

Coinbase's product portfolio includes its consumer trading platform, a self-custody mobile wallet, and institutional services such as custody, prime brokerage and execution tools.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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