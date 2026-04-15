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Colefax Group (LON:CFX) Reaches New 1-Year High - Here's Why

Written by MarketBeat
April 15, 2026
Colefax Group logo with Consumer Cyclical background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Colefax Group shares hit a new 52-week high intraday at GBX 1,200 and last traded at GBX 1,168, up about 6.7%, trading above both its 50- and 200-day moving averages, signalling recent upward momentum.
  • The company has a market cap of £60.34m and trades at a P/E of 9.60; it reported quarterly EPS of GBX 66.50 with a net margin of 6.13% and ROE of 20.89%, while analysts forecast roughly GBX 58.08 EPS for the year.
  • Colefax Group operates in home furnishings and decorating, designing, marketing and retailing fabrics, wallpapers, trimmings and upholstered furniture and providing interior and project management services internationally.
  • Five stocks we like better than Colefax Group.

Colefax Group PLC (LON:CFX - Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 1,200 and last traded at GBX 1,168, with a volume of 2916 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,095.

Colefax Group Stock Up 6.7%

The company has a market capitalization of £60.34 million, a PE ratio of 9.60 and a beta of 0.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.75. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 1,110.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 1,007.63.

Colefax Group (LON:CFX - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 28th. The company reported GBX 66.50 EPS for the quarter. Colefax Group had a net margin of 6.13% and a return on equity of 20.89%. Research analysts expect that Colefax Group PLC will post 58.0825752 EPS for the current year.

About Colefax Group

(Get Free Report)

Colefax Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, marketing, distribution, and retailing of furnishing fabrics, wallpapers, trimmings, upholstered furniture, and related products in the United Kingdom, the United States, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two divisions, Product and Decorating. It also sells antiques, as well as provides interior and architectural design, project management, decoration, and furnishing services for private individuals and commercial clients.

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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