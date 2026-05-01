Free Trial
→ The REAL Reason Trump is Invading Iran (From Banyan Hill Publishing) (Ad)tc pixel

Colefax Group (LON:CFX) Share Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average - Time to Sell?

Written by MarketBeat
May 1, 2026
Colefax Group logo with Consumer Cyclical background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Colefax Group shares passed above their 50‑day moving average, trading as high as GBX 1,183 versus the 50‑day at GBX 1,121.05 and the 200‑day at GBX 1,031.76 on volume of 1,232 shares.
  • The stock has a P/E of 9.78 and market capitalization of £61.48 million, with quarterly EPS of GBX 66.50 and analysts forecasting roughly 58.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.
  • Colefax Group sells high‑end furnishing fabrics, wallpapers and design services across the UK, US and Europe, reporting ROE of 20.89%, net margin of 6.13% and a debt‑to‑equity ratio of 73.75.
  • Five stocks we like better than Colefax Group.

Colefax Group PLC (LON:CFX - Get Free Report) shares passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1,121.05 and traded as high as GBX 1,183. Colefax Group shares last traded at GBX 1,183, with a volume of 1,232 shares.

Colefax Group Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of £61.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.78 and a beta of 0.20. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 1,121.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 1,031.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.75.

Colefax Group (LON:CFX - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 28th. The company reported GBX 66.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Colefax Group had a return on equity of 20.89% and a net margin of 6.13%. As a group, research analysts predict that Colefax Group PLC will post 58.0825752 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Colefax Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Colefax Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, marketing, distribution, and retailing of furnishing fabrics, wallpapers, trimmings, upholstered furniture, and related products in the United Kingdom, the United States, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two divisions, Product and Decorating. It also sells antiques, as well as provides interior and architectural design, project management, decoration, and furnishing services for private individuals and commercial clients.

Recommended Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Should You Invest $1,000 in Colefax Group Right Now?

Before you consider Colefax Group, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Colefax Group wasn't on the list.

While Colefax Group currently has a Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

Ten Starter Stocks For Beginners to Buy Now Cover
Ten Starter Stocks For Beginners to Buy Now

Just getting into the stock market? These 10 simple stocks can help beginning investors build long-term wealth without knowing options, technicals, or other advanced strategies.

Get This Free Report
Like this article? Share it with a colleague.

Featured Articles and Offers

Alphabet’s Earnings Didn’t Just Beat—They Changed the Story
Alphabet’s Earnings Didn’t Just Beat—They Changed the Story
By Ryan Hasson | April 30, 2026
tc pixel
Gold Set an All-Time High. But BlackRock & JPMorgan Are Buying This…
Gold Set an All-Time High. But BlackRock & JPMorgan Are Buying This…
From Awesomely, LLC (Ad)
The $880M Bet to Survive Real Estate's Reset
The $880M Bet to Survive Real Estate's Reset
By Jeffrey Neal Johnson | April 28, 2026
AbbVie Fires Healthy Trend-Following Signal: Is a Rebound Ahead?
AbbVie Fires Healthy Trend-Following Signal: Is a Rebound Ahead?
By Thomas Hughes | April 29, 2026
Pipelines and Automation: 2 Energy Plays Built for Any Oil Price
Pipelines and Automation: 2 Energy Plays Built for Any Oil Price
By Chris Markoch | April 26, 2026
tc pixel
Why this tiny stock may move before the SpaceX IPO drops
Why this tiny stock may move before the SpaceX IPO drops
From Behind the Markets (Ad)
M&T Bank Corp Acquires Shares of 1,032,682 BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc. $BBAI
M&T Bank Corp Acquires Shares of 1,032,682 BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc. $BBAI
By MarketBeat | April 26, 2026
STMicronelectronics Sends Industrial Chips Into Overdrive
STMicronelectronics Sends Industrial Chips Into Overdrive
By Thomas Hughes | April 24, 2026

Recent Videos

5 Hot Stocks to Buy Now: May‘s Top Picks With Upside Ahead
5 Hot Stocks to Buy Now: May's Top Picks With Upside Ahead
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
A Generational Opportunity in Robotics (Most Aren‘t Ready)
A Generational Opportunity in Robotics (Most Aren't Ready)
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
Market Braces for Mag 7 Earnings Impact
Market Braces for Mag 7 Earnings Impact
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video

Stock Lists

All Stock Lists

Investing Tools

Calendars and Tools

Search Headlines