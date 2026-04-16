Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL) Stock Price Down 4.6% - Here's What Happened

Shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLL - Get Free Report) traded down 4.6% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $32.96 and last traded at $33.3110. 117,024 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 77% from the average session volume of 513,919 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.93.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on COLL shares. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical from $58.00 to $56.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 9th. Truist Financial set a $58.00 price target on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical in a report on Tuesday, February 10th. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Zacks Research lowered shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Tuesday, January 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $56.00 price target (up from $54.00) on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Collegium Pharmaceutical currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $53.40.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Collegium Pharmaceutical

Collegium Pharmaceutical Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.31 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.57. The company's fifty day simple moving average is $38.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.52.

Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 26th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.20 by ($0.16). Collegium Pharmaceutical had a return on equity of 98.65% and a net margin of 8.05%.The company had revenue of $205.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $206.36 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.77 earnings per share. Collegium Pharmaceutical's revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. will post 5.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP David Dieter sold 13,976 shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.92, for a total value of $488,041.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 77,071 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,691,319.32. The trade was a 15.35% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Scott Dreyer sold 49,976 shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.41, for a total transaction of $2,019,530.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 71,770 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,900,225.70. This trade represents a 41.05% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders own 2.51% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of COLL. Group One Trading LLC bought a new stake in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 205.3% in the 4th quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 635 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company's stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 67.0% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 872 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company's stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 137.7% in the 3rd quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,714 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company's stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 993 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kemnay Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical in the 4th quarter worth approximately $61,000.

Collegium Pharmaceutical Company Profile

Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc is a specialty pharmaceutical company focused on the development, manufacture and commercialization of products for pain management and opioid dependence. The company's core expertise lies in its DETERx microsphere technology, a platform designed to provide extended-release delivery of active pharmaceutical ingredients while deterring manipulation for unintended routes of abuse.

The company's principal marketed products include Xtampza® ER (extended-release oxycodone), which received approval from the U.S.

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