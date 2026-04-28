Colliers International Group (CIGI) Expected to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Colliers International Group (NASDAQ:CIGI - Get Free Report) TSE: CIGI is expected to issue its Q1 2026 results before the market opens on Tuesday, May 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.95 per share and revenue of $1.2585 billion for the quarter. Parties can find conference call details on the company's upcoming Q1 2026 earning report page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Tuesday, May 5, 2026 at 11:00 AM ET.

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Colliers International Group Stock Down 0.1%

NASDAQ CIGI traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $109.41. 37,783 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 346,303. The company has a 50 day moving average of $110.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $133.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. Colliers International Group has a 52-week low of $95.66 and a 52-week high of $171.51. The firm has a market cap of $5.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.53 and a beta of 1.45.

Institutional Trading of Colliers International Group

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CIGI. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Colliers International Group by 78.1% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 129,415 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $15,698,000 after acquiring an additional 56,755 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC increased its position in shares of Colliers International Group by 1.1% during the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 45,408 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $5,508,000 after acquiring an additional 505 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Colliers International Group during the second quarter worth about $39,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of Colliers International Group by 190.9% during the second quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 8,055 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $1,055,000 after acquiring an additional 5,286 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Colliers International Group by 0.5% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 285,214 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $37,232,000 after acquiring an additional 1,470 shares during the last quarter. 80.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James Financial lowered their price objective on Colliers International Group from $200.00 to $185.00 and set a "strong-buy" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 17th. National Bank Financial lowered their price objective on Colliers International Group from $160.00 to $143.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their target price on Colliers International Group from $180.00 to $160.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Scotia decreased their price objective on Colliers International Group from $155.00 to $150.00 and set a "sector outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Colliers International Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $166.00.

Read Our Latest Research Report on CIGI

About Colliers International Group

Colliers International Group Inc is a global commercial real estate services and investment management firm offering a full suite of solutions to occupiers, owners and investors. The company's real estate services encompass brokerage and agency leasing, capital markets advisory, property and facility management, valuation and advisory, project and development services, workplace and corporate real estate solutions, and market research. Through these offerings, Colliers supports clients across the entire real estate life cycle, from site selection to asset disposition.

The firm operates through two principal segments: real estate services and investment management.

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