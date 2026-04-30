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Colombier Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:CLBR) Trading 0% Higher - Here's Why

Written by MarketBeat
April 30, 2026
Colombier Acquisition Corp. II logo with background
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Key Points

  • Colombier Acquisition Corp. II shares were essentially unchanged midday, trading as high as $10.08 and last at $10.0750 on volume of about 57,097 shares, roughly 2% above the average daily volume.
  • Wall Street Zen raised its rating to a hold on April 4, while the stock remains well below its 50‑day ($13.50) and 200‑day ($15.74) simple moving averages.
  • Institutional activity included Jane Street Group purchasing 10,881 shares (~$116,000) in Q1, bringing total institutional ownership to 4.80%; Colombier is a SPAC with no significant operations that is seeking a business combination.
  • Five stocks we like better than Colombier Acquisition Corp. II.

Colombier Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:CLBR - Get Free Report) shares rose 0% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $10.08 and last traded at $10.0750. Approximately 57,097 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 2% from the average daily volume of 56,223 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.07.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Wall Street Zen raised Colombier Acquisition Corp. II to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, April 4th.

Read Our Latest Research Report on CLBR

Colombier Acquisition Corp. II Stock Up 0.0%

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.74.

Institutional Trading of Colombier Acquisition Corp. II

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Colombier Acquisition Corp. II stock. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Colombier Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:CLBR - Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 10,881 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $116,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned 0.06% of Colombier Acquisition Corp. II at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 4.80% of the company's stock.

About Colombier Acquisition Corp. II

(Get Free Report)

Colombier Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effectuate a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Palm Beach, Florida.

Read More

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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