Colombier Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:CLBR) Trading 0% Higher - Here's Why

Colombier Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:CLBR - Get Free Report) shares rose 0% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $10.08 and last traded at $10.0750. Approximately 57,097 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 2% from the average daily volume of 56,223 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.07.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Wall Street Zen raised Colombier Acquisition Corp. II to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, April 4th.

Read Our Latest Research Report on CLBR

Colombier Acquisition Corp. II Stock Up 0.0%

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.74.

Institutional Trading of Colombier Acquisition Corp. II

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Colombier Acquisition Corp. II stock. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Colombier Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:CLBR - Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 10,881 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $116,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned 0.06% of Colombier Acquisition Corp. II at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 4.80% of the company's stock.

About Colombier Acquisition Corp. II

Colombier Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effectuate a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Palm Beach, Florida.

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