Coloplast A/S (OTCMKTS:CLPBY) Hits New 1-Year Low - Here's Why

Coloplast A/S Sponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:CLPBY - Get Free Report)'s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $6.25 and last traded at $6.25, with a volume of 2640 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $6.31.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Coloplast A/S to a "hold" rating in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Coloplast A/S from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Reduce".

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on CLPBY

Coloplast A/S Price Performance

The company's 50-day moving average is $6.95 and its 200-day moving average is $8.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.85, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.50.

Coloplast A/S (OTCMKTS:CLPBY - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 6th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.12 billion. Coloplast A/S had a net margin of 14.35% and a return on equity of 27.87%. On average, research analysts expect that Coloplast A/S Sponsored ADR will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

About Coloplast A/S

Coloplast A/S is a global developer and manufacturer of medical devices and services focused on intimate healthcare. The company specializes in solutions designed to assist individuals with chronic medical conditions, aiming to improve quality of life through innovative products. Coloplast's offerings span ostomy care, continence care, wound and skin care, and interventional urology, targeting patients who require long-term support and specialized treatments.

In its ostomy business, Coloplast provides pouches, skin barriers and accessories for patients who have had surgical procedures to divert bodily waste.

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