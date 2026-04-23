Coloplast A/S (OTCMKTS:CLPBY) Hits New 52-Week Low - Should You Sell?

Coloplast A/S Sponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:CLPBY - Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $6.50 and last traded at $6.51, with a volume of 7094 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $6.56.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently weighed in on CLPBY shares. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Coloplast A/S from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Coloplast A/S to a "hold" rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Coloplast A/S has a consensus rating of "Reduce".

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Coloplast A/S

Coloplast A/S Trading Down 2.3%

The company has a 50 day moving average of $7.06 and a 200 day moving average of $8.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.74, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.50.

Coloplast A/S (OTCMKTS:CLPBY - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 6th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.01. Coloplast A/S had a return on equity of 27.87% and a net margin of 14.35%.The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. On average, research analysts predict that Coloplast A/S Sponsored ADR will post 0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Coloplast A/S

Coloplast A/S is a global developer and manufacturer of medical devices and services focused on intimate healthcare. The company specializes in solutions designed to assist individuals with chronic medical conditions, aiming to improve quality of life through innovative products. Coloplast's offerings span ostomy care, continence care, wound and skin care, and interventional urology, targeting patients who require long-term support and specialized treatments.

In its ostomy business, Coloplast provides pouches, skin barriers and accessories for patients who have had surgical procedures to divert bodily waste.

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