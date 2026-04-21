Free Trial
→ SpaceX IPO Confirmed: Claim Your Stake Today (From Brownstone Research) (Ad)tc pixel

Coloplast A/S (OTCMKTS:CLPBY) Shares Gap Down - Should You Sell?

Written by MarketBeat
April 21, 2026
Coloplast A/S logo with Medical background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Coloplast gapped down before the open from $7.00 to $6.74 and last traded at $6.75, roughly down 1.6% on light volume (8,914 shares).
  • The analyst outlook weakened as Goldman Sachs downgraded the stock to a "strong sell", and MarketBeat reports an overall consensus rating of "Reduce" (three Holds, one Sell).
  • Recent results showed a slight EPS beat ($0.10 vs. $0.09) but a revenue miss ($1.11B vs. $1.12B); key metrics include a $15.1B market cap, PE ~24.8, PEG 0.75 and debt-to-equity of 1.50.
  • Interested in Coloplast A/S? Here are five stocks we like better.

Coloplast A/S Sponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:CLPBY - Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $7.00, but opened at $6.74. Coloplast A/S shares last traded at $6.75, with a volume of 8,914 shares trading hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Coloplast A/S from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Coloplast A/S to a "hold" rating in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Coloplast A/S has an average rating of "Reduce".

Get Our Latest Report on CLPBY

Coloplast A/S Stock Down 1.6%

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market cap of $15.10 billion, a PE ratio of 24.82, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.50. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $7.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.24.

Coloplast A/S (OTCMKTS:CLPBY - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 6th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.01. Coloplast A/S had a return on equity of 27.87% and a net margin of 14.35%.The business had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that Coloplast A/S Sponsored ADR will post 0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Coloplast A/S Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Coloplast A/S is a global developer and manufacturer of medical devices and services focused on intimate healthcare. The company specializes in solutions designed to assist individuals with chronic medical conditions, aiming to improve quality of life through innovative products. Coloplast's offerings span ostomy care, continence care, wound and skin care, and interventional urology, targeting patients who require long-term support and specialized treatments.

In its ostomy business, Coloplast provides pouches, skin barriers and accessories for patients who have had surgical procedures to divert bodily waste.

Read More

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Should You Invest $1,000 in Coloplast A/S Right Now?

Before you consider Coloplast A/S, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Coloplast A/S wasn't on the list.

While Coloplast A/S currently has a Reduce rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

7 Stocks to Buy Before SpaceX Goes Public Cover
7 Stocks to Buy Before SpaceX Goes Public

A forward-looking investment report spotlighting the seven space companies best positioned to benefit from accelerating commercialization in 2026. It explores key industry trends, major growth catalysts, and the stocks shaping the next phase of the space economy—from launch leaders and satellite networks to data, defense, and in-space infrastructure.

Get This Free Report
Like this article? Share it with a colleague.

Featured Articles and Offers

NVIDIA's Quantum Computing Play Just Sent IonQ and Rigetti Flying
NVIDIA's Quantum Computing Play Just Sent IonQ and Rigetti Flying
By Jeffrey Neal Johnson | April 15, 2026
tc pixel
Gold Set an All-Time High. But BlackRock & JPMorgan Are Buying This…
Gold Set an All-Time High. But BlackRock & JPMorgan Are Buying This…
From Awesomely, LLC (Ad)
Cathie Wood Is Buying Tesla—Should You?
Cathie Wood Is Buying Tesla—Should You?
By Sam Quirke | April 15, 2026
The Nasdaq's Historic Rally Doesn't Mean the Risk Is Gone
The Nasdaq's Historic Rally Doesn't Mean the Risk Is Gone
By Bridget Bennett | April 19, 2026
ASML Falls Post-Earnings, Chip-Making Expansion Anchors Outlook
ASML Falls Post-Earnings, Chip-Making Expansion Anchors Outlook
By Leo Miller | April 16, 2026
tc pixel
If You Have $50k+ on Coinbase, This Will Ruin Your Day
If You Have $50k+ on Coinbase, This Will Ruin Your Day
From Decentralized Masters (Ad)
A Quiet Outperformer With a Catastrophe Caveat
A Quiet Outperformer With a Catastrophe Caveat
By Peter Frank | April 14, 2026
The $600 Billion Buy Signal For SanDisk Stock
The $600 Billion Buy Signal For SanDisk Stock
By Jeffrey Neal Johnson | April 15, 2026

Recent Videos

We Analyzed Dozens of Stocks This Week. Here’s What’s Worth Buying.
We Analyzed Dozens of Stocks This Week. Here’s What’s Worth Buying.
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
The $100 Trillion AI Reset (5 Stocks Smart Investors Are Loading Up On)
The $100 Trillion AI Reset (5 Stocks Smart Investors Are Loading Up On)
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
3 Defense Stocks Built for the Next War (Institutions Are Missing This)
3 Defense Stocks Built for the Next War (Institutions Are Missing This)
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video

Stock Lists

All Stock Lists

Investing Tools

Calendars and Tools

Search Headlines