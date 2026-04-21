Coloplast A/S (OTCMKTS:CLPBY) Shares Gap Down - Should You Sell?

Coloplast A/S Sponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:CLPBY - Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $7.00, but opened at $6.74. Coloplast A/S shares last traded at $6.75, with a volume of 8,914 shares trading hands.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Coloplast A/S from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Coloplast A/S to a "hold" rating in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Coloplast A/S has an average rating of "Reduce".

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Coloplast A/S Stock Down 1.6%

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market cap of $15.10 billion, a PE ratio of 24.82, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.50. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $7.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.24.

Coloplast A/S (OTCMKTS:CLPBY - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 6th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.01. Coloplast A/S had a return on equity of 27.87% and a net margin of 14.35%.The business had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that Coloplast A/S Sponsored ADR will post 0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Coloplast A/S Company Profile

Coloplast A/S is a global developer and manufacturer of medical devices and services focused on intimate healthcare. The company specializes in solutions designed to assist individuals with chronic medical conditions, aiming to improve quality of life through innovative products. Coloplast's offerings span ostomy care, continence care, wound and skin care, and interventional urology, targeting patients who require long-term support and specialized treatments.

In its ostomy business, Coloplast provides pouches, skin barriers and accessories for patients who have had surgical procedures to divert bodily waste.

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