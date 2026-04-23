Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.06 EPS

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA - Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The cable giant reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.06, FiscalAI reports. Comcast had a return on equity of 16.86% and a net margin of 16.17%.The firm had revenue of $31.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.42 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.09 earnings per share. The business's quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Here are the key takeaways from Comcast's conference call:

Comcast showed an early connectivity turnaround — broadband net losses improved by more than 100,000 year‑over‑year (first YoY improvement since Q4 2020) and wireless delivered a record 435,000 net line adds, supporting the company's convergence strategy.

(first YoY improvement since Q4 2020) and wireless delivered a record 435,000 net line adds, supporting the company's convergence strategy. Management warned the go‑to‑market pivot and inclusion of free wireless lines have pressured broadband ARPU (down ~3.1%) and contributed to a 9% decline in adjusted EBITDA, with further ARPU headwinds expected into Q2.

“Legendary February” drove scale and monetization — the Olympics, Super Bowl and NBA generated roughly $2 billion in incremental ad revenue, Peacock added 2 million subscribers (revenue up ~70%) and is on track to approach profitability next quarter.

— the Olympics, Super Bowl and NBA generated roughly $2 billion in incremental ad revenue, Peacock added 2 million subscribers (revenue up ~70%) and is on track to approach profitability next quarter. Cash generation and returns remained strong — $3.9 billion of free cash flow in the quarter and $2.5 billion returned to shareholders (including $1.25 billion of buybacks), with net leverage near 2.3x and a stated plan to keep capital allocation balanced.

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Comcast Stock Performance

CMCSA stock traded up $2.48 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $31.85. 24,529,179 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 32,896,852. Comcast has a twelve month low of $25.75 and a twelve month high of $36.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $114.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.09.

Comcast Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 1st were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 1st. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.1%. Comcast's dividend payout ratio is presently 24.58%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group cut their price target on Comcast from $36.00 to $32.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 30th. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their price objective on Comcast from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a "sector perform" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 16th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Comcast in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. They issued an "equal weight" rating and a $31.00 target price for the company. Bank of America raised shares of Comcast from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $31.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Monday, January 12th. Finally, Pivotal Research downgraded shares of Comcast from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Friday, January 30th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $34.81.

View Our Latest Report on Comcast

Insider Buying and Selling at Comcast

In related news, CEO Michael J. Cavanagh sold 57,947 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.66, for a total transaction of $1,892,549.02. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 622,336 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $20,325,493.76. This represents a 8.52% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.32% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Comcast by 4.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 180,687,135 shares of the cable giant's stock valued at $5,677,190,000 after purchasing an additional 7,917,335 shares during the last quarter. Dodge & Cox lifted its position in shares of Comcast by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 112,967,514 shares of the cable giant's stock worth $3,376,599,000 after purchasing an additional 399,596 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Comcast by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 38,916,854 shares of the cable giant's stock valued at $1,163,225,000 after purchasing an additional 1,940,198 shares during the period. Harris Associates L P grew its holdings in Comcast by 24.5% in the 4th quarter. Harris Associates L P now owns 27,458,428 shares of the cable giant's stock valued at $820,732,000 after buying an additional 5,399,810 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi increased its position in Comcast by 59.7% in the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 14,175,517 shares of the cable giant's stock worth $423,708,000 after buying an additional 5,297,313 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.32% of the company's stock.

Key Headlines Impacting Comcast

Here are the key news stories impacting Comcast this week:

Comcast Company Profile

Comcast Corporation NASDAQ: CMCSA is a diversified global media and technology company headquartered in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. Its principal operations are organized around Comcast Cable, which provides broadband internet, video, voice and wireless services to residential and business customers in the United States under the Xfinity and Comcast Business brands, and NBCUniversal, a media and entertainment group that develops, produces and distributes content across broadcast and cable networks, film, and streaming platforms.

NBCUniversal's assets include the NBC broadcast network, a portfolio of cable channels, Universal Pictures and other film and television production businesses, and the Peacock streaming service.

Further Reading

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