Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Erste Group Bank

Investment analysts at Erste Group Bank assumed coverage on shares of Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX - Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Friday. The firm set a "buy" rating on the construction company's stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Comfort Systems USA in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Oppenheimer began coverage on Comfort Systems USA in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. They set an "outperform" rating and a $2,200.00 target price on the stock. Wall Street Zen cut Comfort Systems USA from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Sunday, May 10th. Glj Research began coverage on Comfort Systems USA in a research report on Monday, April 20th. They set a "buy" rating and a $2,001.00 target price on the stock. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on Comfort Systems USA from $1,680.00 to $1,992.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $1,969.33.

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Comfort Systems USA Stock Up 3.8%

Shares of NYSE FIX opened at $1,920.55 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $67.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.41 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1,727.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1,350.97. Comfort Systems USA has a 1 year low of $469.16 and a 1 year high of $2,073.99.

Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The construction company reported $10.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $6.81 by $3.70. The company had revenue of $2.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.39 billion. Comfort Systems USA had a return on equity of 51.69% and a net margin of 12.07%.Comfort Systems USA's revenue for the quarter was up 56.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.75 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Comfort Systems USA will post 43.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Comfort Systems USA news, Director Rhoman J. Hardy sold 342 shares of Comfort Systems USA stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,900.08, for a total value of $649,827.36. Following the sale, the director owned 1,890 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,591,151.20. The trade was a 15.32% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO William George III sold 1,000 shares of Comfort Systems USA stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,020.96, for a total value of $2,020,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 32,804 shares in the company, valued at $66,295,571.84. This represents a 2.96% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 24,078 shares of company stock worth $46,651,175 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.24% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 41.1% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 3,412 shares of the construction company's stock worth $1,100,000 after buying an additional 993 shares during the last quarter. Focus Partners Wealth increased its holdings in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 110.6% during the 1st quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 2,300 shares of the construction company's stock worth $741,000 after buying an additional 1,208 shares during the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 40.9% during the 2nd quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,079 shares of the construction company's stock worth $579,000 after buying an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA during the 2nd quarter worth $567,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 69.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 43,631 shares of the construction company's stock worth $23,395,000 after buying an additional 17,839 shares during the last quarter. 96.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Comfort Systems USA Company Profile

Comfort Systems USA, Inc is a U.S.-based mechanical contracting company that provides a range of heating, ventilation and air conditioning (HVAC) services to commercial, industrial and institutional customers. The company focuses on the design, installation, maintenance and repair of HVAC systems, and it supports projects from initial engineering and system selection through long-term service agreements and upgrades.

Its service offerings include new construction and retrofit installations, preventive and corrective maintenance, emergency repair, energy management and building automation systems.

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