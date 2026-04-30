Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX) Reaches New 1-Year High - Time to Buy?

Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX - Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $1,845.00 and last traded at $1,840.8030, with a volume of 231431 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $1,724.14.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FIX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Comfort Systems USA from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. DA Davidson increased their target price on Comfort Systems USA from $1,200.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, February 23rd. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Comfort Systems USA in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Comfort Systems USA from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, January 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp upgraded Comfort Systems USA from a "sector weight" rating to an "overweight" rating and set a $2,004.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $1,923.20.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Comfort Systems USA

Comfort Systems USA Stock Up 7.0%

The business's 50 day moving average is $1,488.24 and its 200 day moving average is $1,181.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market cap of $64.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.22 and a beta of 1.60.

Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The construction company reported $10.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $6.81 by $3.70. Comfort Systems USA had a net margin of 12.07% and a return on equity of 51.69%. The firm had revenue of $2.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.75 EPS. The company's revenue was up 56.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Comfort Systems USA, Inc. will post 39.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Comfort Systems USA Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 26th. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th will be paid a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 15th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.2%. This is a positive change from Comfort Systems USA's previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. Comfort Systems USA's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.08%.

Insider Transactions at Comfort Systems USA

In other Comfort Systems USA news, Director William J. Sandbrook sold 2,500 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,443.32, for a total transaction of $3,608,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 9,166 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,229,471.12. This trade represents a 21.43% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Franklin Myers sold 8,636 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,472.56, for a total value of $12,717,028.16. Following the sale, the director owned 73,995 shares of the company's stock, valued at $108,962,077.20. The trade was a 10.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 37,288 shares of company stock worth $53,677,038. 1.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Comfort Systems USA

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ibex Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA during the 1st quarter valued at $212,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,221 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $8,579,000 after buying an additional 534 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 82,173 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $113,316,000 after buying an additional 7,515 shares during the period. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 10,937 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $14,863,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA during the 1st quarter valued at $190,000. 96.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Comfort Systems USA

Comfort Systems USA, Inc is a U.S.-based mechanical contracting company that provides a range of heating, ventilation and air conditioning (HVAC) services to commercial, industrial and institutional customers. The company focuses on the design, installation, maintenance and repair of HVAC systems, and it supports projects from initial engineering and system selection through long-term service agreements and upgrades.

Its service offerings include new construction and retrofit installations, preventive and corrective maintenance, emergency repair, energy management and building automation systems.

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