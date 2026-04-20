Commerzbank (OTCMKTS:CRZBY) Upgraded at Barclays

Commerzbank (OTCMKTS:CRZBY - Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at Barclays from an "equal weight" rating to an "overweight" rating in a research report issued on Monday.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Commerzbank from a "hold" rating to a "moderate buy" rating in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Zacks Research lowered shares of Commerzbank from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, April 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a "neutral" rating on shares of Commerzbank in a research note on Monday, February 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a "buy" rating on shares of Commerzbank in a report on Thursday. Finally, DZ Bank upgraded shares of Commerzbank from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Commerzbank has a consensus rating of "Hold".

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Commerzbank Stock Performance

Shares of Commerzbank stock opened at $42.39 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.97, a quick ratio of 15.42 and a current ratio of 15.43. The company has a fifty day moving average of $38.44 and a 200 day moving average of $39.00. The company has a market capitalization of $47.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.27 and a beta of 0.47. Commerzbank has a fifty-two week low of $25.61 and a fifty-two week high of $44.85.

Commerzbank (OTCMKTS:CRZBY - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $3.61 billion. Commerzbank had a net margin of 11.02% and a return on equity of 7.38%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Commerzbank will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Commerzbank stock. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in Commerzbank AG (OTCMKTS:CRZBY - Free Report) by 5.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,113 shares of the financial services provider's stock after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC's holdings in Commerzbank were worth $217,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

About Commerzbank

Commerzbank AG is a major German banking group headquartered in Frankfurt am Main. Founded in 1870, the bank operates as a universal financial institution offering a broad range of services to private customers, small and medium-sized enterprises (the German “Mittelstand”), and large corporates. Its core business lines include retail and corporate banking, transaction banking, capital markets and investment banking, as well as asset and wealth management.

On the retail side, Commerzbank provides everyday banking products such as deposit accounts, payment services, consumer loans, mortgages and digital banking channels for individual customers.

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