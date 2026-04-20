Free Trial
→ Nobody Understands Why Trump Is Invading Iran (here’s the answer) (From Banyan Hill Publishing) (Ad)tc pixel

Commerzbank (OTCMKTS:CRZBY) Upgraded at Barclays

Written by MarketBeat
April 20, 2026
Commerzbank logo with Finance background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Barclays upgraded Commerzbank (OTCMKTS:CRZBY) from "equal weight" to overweight in a research note published Monday.
  • Despite some upgrades, the MarketBeat consensus remains a Hold rating — four analysts rate the stock as Buy and six as Hold.
  • Latest quarterly results showed an EPS beat ($0.72 vs. $0.58 expected) but revenue missed ($3.03B vs. $3.61B expected), highlighting mixed operational performance.
  • MarketBeat previews the top five stocks to own by May 1st.

Commerzbank (OTCMKTS:CRZBY - Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at Barclays from an "equal weight" rating to an "overweight" rating in a research report issued on Monday.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Commerzbank from a "hold" rating to a "moderate buy" rating in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Zacks Research lowered shares of Commerzbank from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, April 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a "neutral" rating on shares of Commerzbank in a research note on Monday, February 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a "buy" rating on shares of Commerzbank in a report on Thursday. Finally, DZ Bank upgraded shares of Commerzbank from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Commerzbank has a consensus rating of "Hold".

View Our Latest Report on CRZBY

Commerzbank Stock Performance

Shares of Commerzbank stock opened at $42.39 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.97, a quick ratio of 15.42 and a current ratio of 15.43. The company has a fifty day moving average of $38.44 and a 200 day moving average of $39.00. The company has a market capitalization of $47.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.27 and a beta of 0.47. Commerzbank has a fifty-two week low of $25.61 and a fifty-two week high of $44.85.

Commerzbank (OTCMKTS:CRZBY - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $3.61 billion. Commerzbank had a net margin of 11.02% and a return on equity of 7.38%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Commerzbank will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Commerzbank stock. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in Commerzbank AG (OTCMKTS:CRZBY - Free Report) by 5.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,113 shares of the financial services provider's stock after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC's holdings in Commerzbank were worth $217,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

About Commerzbank

(Get Free Report)

Commerzbank AG is a major German banking group headquartered in Frankfurt am Main. Founded in 1870, the bank operates as a universal financial institution offering a broad range of services to private customers, small and medium-sized enterprises (the German “Mittelstand”), and large corporates. Its core business lines include retail and corporate banking, transaction banking, capital markets and investment banking, as well as asset and wealth management.

On the retail side, Commerzbank provides everyday banking products such as deposit accounts, payment services, consumer loans, mortgages and digital banking channels for individual customers.

Featured Articles

Analyst Recommendations for Commerzbank (OTCMKTS:CRZBY)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Should You Invest $1,000 in Commerzbank Right Now?

Before you consider Commerzbank, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Commerzbank wasn't on the list.

While Commerzbank currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

5G Stocks: The Path Forward is Profitable Cover
5G Stocks: The Path Forward is Profitable

Click the link to see MarketBeat's guide to investing in 5G and which 5G stocks show the most promise.

Get This Free Report
Like this article? Share it with a colleague.

Featured Articles and Offers

NVIDIA's Quantum Computing Play Just Sent IonQ and Rigetti Flying
NVIDIA's Quantum Computing Play Just Sent IonQ and Rigetti Flying
By Jeffrey Neal Johnson | April 15, 2026
tc pixel
Read this or regret it forever
Read this or regret it forever
From Porter & Company (Ad)
AI, Satellites and Staples: Insiders Are Buying and Selling 3 Big Names
AI, Satellites and Staples: Insiders Are Buying and Selling 3 Big Names
By Leo Miller | April 13, 2026
Cathie Wood Is Buying Tesla—Should You?
Cathie Wood Is Buying Tesla—Should You?
By Sam Quirke | April 15, 2026
ASML Falls Post-Earnings, Chip-Making Expansion Anchors Outlook
ASML Falls Post-Earnings, Chip-Making Expansion Anchors Outlook
By Leo Miller | April 16, 2026
tc pixel
The chokepoint supplier behind SpaceX's $1.75 trillion empire
The chokepoint supplier behind SpaceX's $1.75 trillion empire
From Behind the Markets (Ad)
The Nasdaq's Historic Rally Doesn't Mean the Risk Is Gone
The Nasdaq's Historic Rally Doesn't Mean the Risk Is Gone
By Bridget Bennett | April 19, 2026
5 Space Stocks Already Climbing Ahead of the SpaceX IPO
5 Space Stocks Already Climbing Ahead of the SpaceX IPO
By Bridget Bennett | April 14, 2026

Recent Videos

3 Defense Stocks Built for the Next War (Institutions Are Missing This)
3 Defense Stocks Built for the Next War (Institutions Are Missing This)
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
This ALWAYS Happens After a Rally Like This (Most Aren‘t Ready)
This ALWAYS Happens After a Rally Like This (Most Aren't Ready)
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
The Market Just BLEW UP — 7 Stocks to Watch Before You Do Anything
The Market Just BLEW UP — 7 Stocks to Watch Before You Do Anything
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video

Stock Lists

All Stock Lists

Investing Tools

Calendars and Tools

Search Headlines