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Commonwealth Bank of Australia (OTCMKTS:CMWAY) Shares Up 4.9% - Should You Buy?

Written by MarketBeat
April 28, 2026
Commonwealth Bank of Australia logo with Finance background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Shares jumped 4.9% intraday to about $130.06, but trading volume was very light—4,879 shares, roughly 91% below the average session volume.
  • Analyst sentiment is weak: Zacks recently cut the stock to a "hold," MarketBeat shows a consensus rating of "Reduce" and a consensus target price of $130.18.
  • The ADR is trading above its short- and long-term technicals, with a 50-day moving average of $124.27 and a 200-day moving average of $113.02, suggesting recent upside momentum.
  • Five stocks to consider instead of Commonwealth Bank of Australia.

Commonwealth Bank of Australia Sponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:CMWAY - Get Free Report)'s stock price shot up 4.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $130.44 and last traded at $130.06. 4,879 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 91% from the average session volume of 52,604 shares. The stock had previously closed at $124.01.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Zacks Research lowered Commonwealth Bank of Australia from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, April 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Reduce" and a consensus target price of $130.18.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on CMWAY

Commonwealth Bank of Australia Stock Up 1.0%

The stock's fifty day moving average is $124.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $113.02.

About Commonwealth Bank of Australia

(Get Free Report)

Commonwealth Bank of Australia is one of Australia's largest banking and financial services organizations, offering a broad range of products for individual, business and institutional customers. Established by the federal government in 1911, the group has grown into a diversified financial services company that provides everyday banking, lending, payments, wealth management and insurance solutions. The company's securities are listed on the Australian Securities Exchange and it also has American Depositary Receipts trading OTC under the symbol CMWAY.

Core activities include retail and business banking—deposit accounts, transaction services, mortgages, credit cards and personal and commercial lending—alongside institutional banking services such as corporate finance, markets and transaction banking.

Recommended Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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