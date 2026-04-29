Compagnie de Saint-Gobain (OTCMKTS:CODYY) Rating Increased to Moderate Buy at Royal Bank Of Canada

Compagnie de Saint-Gobain (OTCMKTS:CODYY - Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Royal Bank Of Canada from a "hold" rating to a "moderate buy" rating in a research note issued on Tuesday,Zacks.com reports.

Separately, UBS Group lowered Compagnie de Saint-Gobain from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research note on Thursday, January 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has assigned a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Hold".

Get CODYY alerts: Sign Up

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on CODYY

Compagnie de Saint-Gobain Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:CODYY opened at $18.08 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.27. The stock's 50 day moving average price is $17.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.25. Compagnie de Saint-Gobain has a 12-month low of $15.42 and a 12-month high of $24.52.

About Compagnie de Saint-Gobain

Compagnie de Saint-Gobain OTCMKTS: CODYY is a French multinational that develops, manufactures and distributes building materials and high-performance solutions for construction, mobility and industrial markets. Founded in 1665 and headquartered in Courbevoie, France, the company has evolved from its origins in glassmaking into a diversified materials group producing an array of products used across building envelopes, interiors and specialized industrial applications.

Saint-Gobain's product portfolio includes glass and glazing systems, insulation and gypsum-based solutions, mortars, exterior and interior finishing systems, piping and high-performance ceramics and abrasives.

See Also

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Compagnie de Saint-Gobain, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Compagnie de Saint-Gobain wasn't on the list.

While Compagnie de Saint-Gobain currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here