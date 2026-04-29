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Compagnie de Saint-Gobain (OTCMKTS:CODYY) Rating Increased to Moderate Buy at Royal Bank Of Canada

Written by MarketBeat
April 29, 2026
Compagnie de Saint-Gobain logo with Construction background
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Key Points

  • Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Compagnie de Saint‑Gobain (OTCMKTS:CODYY) from "hold" to a "moderate buy" in a recent research note, while UBS recently cut it to a "strong sell."
  • Analyst views are mixed — 1 Strong Buy, 1 Buy, 3 Hold and 1 Sell — resulting in an average rating of "Hold".
  • Shares opened at $18.08 with a 50‑day moving average of $17.82 and a 200‑day average of $19.25; the 12‑month range is $15.42–$24.52, and the company has modest leverage (debt/equity 0.49) with a current ratio of 1.27.
  • MarketBeat previews the top five stocks to own by May 1st.

Compagnie de Saint-Gobain (OTCMKTS:CODYY - Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Royal Bank Of Canada from a "hold" rating to a "moderate buy" rating in a research note issued on Tuesday,Zacks.com reports.

Separately, UBS Group lowered Compagnie de Saint-Gobain from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research note on Thursday, January 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has assigned a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Hold".

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on CODYY

Compagnie de Saint-Gobain Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:CODYY opened at $18.08 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.27. The stock's 50 day moving average price is $17.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.25. Compagnie de Saint-Gobain has a 12-month low of $15.42 and a 12-month high of $24.52.

About Compagnie de Saint-Gobain

(Get Free Report)

Compagnie de Saint-Gobain OTCMKTS: CODYY is a French multinational that develops, manufactures and distributes building materials and high-performance solutions for construction, mobility and industrial markets. Founded in 1665 and headquartered in Courbevoie, France, the company has evolved from its origins in glassmaking into a diversified materials group producing an array of products used across building envelopes, interiors and specialized industrial applications.

Saint-Gobain's product portfolio includes glass and glazing systems, insulation and gypsum-based solutions, mortars, exterior and interior finishing systems, piping and high-performance ceramics and abrasives.

See Also

Analyst Recommendations for Compagnie de Saint-Gobain (OTCMKTS:CODYY)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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