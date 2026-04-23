Compagnie de Saint-Gobain (OTCMKTS:CODYY) Trading Up 6.5% - Should You Buy?

Compagnie de Saint-Gobain - Unsponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:CODYY - Get Free Report) shares were up 6.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $19.47 and last traded at $19.27. Approximately 320,810 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 38% from the average daily volume of 513,993 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.09.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, UBS Group lowered shares of Compagnie de Saint-Gobain from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research report on Thursday, January 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Hold".

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on CODYY

Compagnie de Saint-Gobain Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a fifty day moving average of $18.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.33.

About Compagnie de Saint-Gobain

Compagnie de Saint-Gobain OTCMKTS: CODYY is a French multinational that develops, manufactures and distributes building materials and high-performance solutions for construction, mobility and industrial markets. Founded in 1665 and headquartered in Courbevoie, France, the company has evolved from its origins in glassmaking into a diversified materials group producing an array of products used across building envelopes, interiors and specialized industrial applications.

Saint-Gobain's product portfolio includes glass and glazing systems, insulation and gypsum-based solutions, mortars, exterior and interior finishing systems, piping and high-performance ceramics and abrasives.

Further Reading

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