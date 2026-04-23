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Compagnie de Saint-Gobain (OTCMKTS:CODYY) Trading Up 6.5% - Should You Buy?

Written by MarketBeat
April 23, 2026
Compagnie de Saint-Gobain logo with Construction background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Shares jumped 6.5% intraday to $19.27 (session high $19.47) on Thursday, with about 320,810 shares traded — roughly 38% below the stock's average daily volume.
  • UBS recently downgraded the stock from a "hold" to a "strong sell", and the analyst mix leaves a consensus rating of "Hold" (1 Strong Buy, 3 Hold, 1 Sell).
  • Key financial/technical context: current ratio 1.27, quick ratio 0.86, debt-to-equity 0.49, with a 50-day moving average of $18.06 versus a 200-day moving average of $19.33, leaving the price near its 200-day level.
  • MarketBeat previews top five stocks to own in May.

Compagnie de Saint-Gobain - Unsponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:CODYY - Get Free Report) shares were up 6.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $19.47 and last traded at $19.27. Approximately 320,810 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 38% from the average daily volume of 513,993 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.09.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, UBS Group lowered shares of Compagnie de Saint-Gobain from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research report on Thursday, January 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Hold".

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on CODYY

Compagnie de Saint-Gobain Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a fifty day moving average of $18.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.33.

About Compagnie de Saint-Gobain

(Get Free Report)

Compagnie de Saint-Gobain OTCMKTS: CODYY is a French multinational that develops, manufactures and distributes building materials and high-performance solutions for construction, mobility and industrial markets. Founded in 1665 and headquartered in Courbevoie, France, the company has evolved from its origins in glassmaking into a diversified materials group producing an array of products used across building envelopes, interiors and specialized industrial applications.

Saint-Gobain's product portfolio includes glass and glazing systems, insulation and gypsum-based solutions, mortars, exterior and interior finishing systems, piping and high-performance ceramics and abrasives.

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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