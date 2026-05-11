Compass Group Q2 Earnings Call Highlights

Compass Group LON: CPG raised its full-year profit outlook after reporting what management described as “another very strong half,” with operating profit up 12% and organic revenue growth a little above 7%.

Dominic Blakemore said the company now expects full-year operating profit growth above 11% on a constant currency basis, citing “good organic growth, continued margin expansion, and disciplined M&A.” He said the outsourcing market remains attractive, with new business wins rising 14% year over year to $4.1 billion.

More than half of those wins came from first-time outsourcing, Blakemore said, which he described as evidence of a continuing structural growth opportunity as client needs become more complex. He said the company expects net new business growth to accelerate in the second half, supported by strong client retention and forward-looking indicators.

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Revenue Growth and Margin Expansion Drive Profit Gains

Petros said revenue increased 9% in the half, including organic growth of just over 7%. Net new business growth was just under 4%, with the second quarter modestly affected by adverse weather in North America that delayed mobilizations at several client sites. Pricing and volume were in line with expectations, while acquisitions added 1.5 percentage points to growth.

Operating profit rose 12% to more than $1.8 billion, supported by revenue growth and 20 basis points of margin expansion. Net interest expense was $166 million, reflecting higher debt after acquisitions, and the company continues to expect full-year interest expense of about $350 million. The effective tax rate was 25.5%, which management expects to remain stable. Earnings per share increased 12% in constant currency.

Operating cash flow increased 14%, ahead of profit growth, helped by working capital management. Capital expenditure was 3.4% of revenue, and the company continues to expect full-year CapEx of around 3.5% of revenue.

Regionally, North America revenue rose 8% and operating profit increased 9%, with a 10-basis-point margin improvement. International revenue grew 10%, helped by acquisitions, which added 3 percentage points to growth. International operating profit rose 15%, with a 30-basis-point improvement in margin due to overhead leverage and M&A synergies.

Outlook Points to Continued Net New Growth

Management said net new growth should remain within the company’s 4% to 5% target range in 2026 for a fifth consecutive year. Petros said net new growth over the last 12 months was 4.2%, and described the current profile as more balanced than in the past, with international performance now on par with North America.

During the question-and-answer session, analysts focused on the slower second-quarter net new growth and retention trends. Blakemore said investors should not overemphasize quarterly movements, noting that contract start dates and losses can create timing distortions. He said the company remains highly confident it will close the year in the 4% to 5% range.

Petros said the weather impact in North America delayed the mobilization of new client accounts, particularly following extreme weather events in several U.S. states. Blakemore added that retention has been above 96% for several years and said the company is using data and AI tools to improve retention processes and identify at-risk accounts earlier.

M&A Strategy Shifts Toward Bolt-Ons

Compass completed the acquisition of Vermaat for $1.7 billion during the period and more recently acquired Pro Care Management, a food and beverage group purchasing organization in Germany, for $270 million. Leverage increased to 1.7 times at the half year, which Petros said reflected investment in growth. Management expects leverage to return to its 1.0 to 1.5 times target range over time.

Petros said the capital allocation framework remains unchanged: invest in the business through CapEx, pursue value-accretive M&A, maintain a dividend payout of around 60% of underlying earnings and return surplus capital to shareholders while preserving a strong investment-grade credit profile.

He said the company’s focus is now shifting toward bolt-on acquisitions, including vending and group purchasing organizations. Blakemore said the Pro Care acquisition gives Compass GPO capability in five of its top 10 markets and strengthens procurement scale in Germany.

Management Highlights Growth Sectors

Blakemore said Compass’s addressable market is currently around $360 billion and could reach about $600 billion by 2035. He cited business and industry, healthcare, sports and leisure, education, defense, offshore and remote services as major growth areas.

Business and industry remains Compass’s best-performing sector, delivering double-digit organic growth. Blakemore said revenue from the company’s top 10 technology clients has risen 36% over the past three years, and said Compass sees opportunities across the broader AI ecosystem, including semiconductors, servers, data centers, power and enterprise applications.

In sports and leisure, Blakemore said Levy is already a market leader in the U.S. and U.K., with combined revenue of $5 billion. He said the company serves more than 350 venues in the U.S., including about 40% of major professional sports venues, and that non-game events now represent about 25% of Levy revenue.

Healthcare was described as a compelling long-term opportunity, though management acknowledged that near-term growth in North American healthcare is currently below the group average. Petros said international healthcare is growing about 10%, driven primarily by first-time outsourcing.

Inflation and Technology Remain Key Themes

Petros said Compass has no direct exposure to the Middle East but is positioned to manage any inflationary impact through mitigation and pricing. He said about two-thirds of contracts include dynamic pricing, while fixed-price contracts include indexation clauses covering food and labor costs.

Management also emphasized technology investments, including AI tools for sales, retention and unit operations. Blakemore said Compass is using proprietary sales data to support bid preparation, predict win probability and guide next-best actions. The company has also rolled out Centric OS, developed by Compass Digital Labs, across about a quarter of its North American units to support forecasting, menu planning, inventory, reporting and labor optimization.

“We operate in a highly attractive market that keeps on growing,” Blakemore said, adding that Compass’s model combines local client relationships with global scale in procurement and technology.

About Compass Group LON: CPG

Compass Group is a global leader in food services, operating in over 25 countries, with over 590,000 employees worldwide and generating underlying revenues of over $46 billion for the 2025 fiscal year. The company's primary listing is the London Stock Exchange and also trades on OTCQX® Best Market. Our core offer is the provision of outsourced food services and targeted support services across the world. Compass operates across five sectors: Business & Industry, Healthcare & Senior Living, Education, Sports & Leisure, and Defence, Offshore & Remote, using a portfolio of bespoke B2B brands.

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