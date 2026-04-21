Compass Pathways (NASDAQ:CMPS) Hits New 1-Year High - Here's What Happened

Compass Pathways PLC Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:CMPS - Get Free Report)'s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $10.21 and last traded at $9.46, with a volume of 39615724 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $6.66.
Key Compass Pathways News
Here are the key news stories impacting Compass Pathways this week:
- Positive Sentiment: White House executive order to accelerate psychedelics research and access — reduces regulatory timeline risk and prompted renewed investor interest in psilocybin developers like Compass. How Trump's psychedelics executive order could unlock stalled cannabis reform
- Positive Sentiment: Clinical/FDA momentum: recent press coverage highlights Compass’s Phase 3 wins and filing momentum for its COMP360 psilocybin program, supporting a clearer path toward regulatory filings. Why COMPASS Pathways (CMPS) Is Up 15.4% After Psilocybin Phase 3 Wins And FDA Filing Momentum
- Positive Sentiment: Short‑squeeze/market dynamics amplified the rally — analysts and commentary note high short interest in the name, which accelerated buying after the policy news. This 4/20, Wall Street Is Betting on More Than Marijuana
- Positive Sentiment: Broker support: BTIG reaffirmed a buy rating with a $14 price target (noted coverage via Benzinga), giving an analyst upside narrative for the stock. Benzinga report on BTIG rating
- Positive Sentiment: Unusually large options activity — a spike in call buying (5,436 calls, ~77% above typical volume) signals speculative positioning and conviction by traders ahead of further catalysts.
- Neutral Sentiment: Investor outreach/visibility: CEO Kabir Nath will speak at the Needham Virtual Psychedelics Forum (April 27), offering additional investor updates and program clarity. Compass Pathways to Participate in Needham Virtual Psychedelics Forum on April 27, 2026
- Neutral Sentiment: Broader media coverage (Bloomberg, CNN, MSN) is amplifying the story and drawing retail/institutional attention, which can sustain higher intraday volume. Stock Movers: Eli Lilly, Compass Pathways, Fermi
- Negative Sentiment: Fundamental risks remain — Compass reported an earnings miss in March and is a pre‑revenue, cash‑burning biotech with negative EPS; ultimate value depends on regulatory approvals, successful commercialization and execution. (Keep an eye on dilution risk and future financing needs.)
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
CMPS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Compass Pathways from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Compass Pathways in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Compass Point set a $15.00 price target on shares of Compass Pathways in a research note on Thursday, February 12th. Lifesci Capital upgraded shares of Compass Pathways to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, February 12th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price target on shares of Compass Pathways from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $21.63.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Compass Pathways
Compass Pathways Trading Up 42.0%
The company has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.06 and a beta of 2.01. The stock's 50 day moving average is $6.43 and its 200-day moving average is $6.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.
Compass Pathways (NASDAQ:CMPS - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 24th. The company reported ($1.00) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.59). Research analysts anticipate that Compass Pathways PLC Sponsored ADR will post -1.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Compass Pathways
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CMPS. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Compass Pathways by 49.8% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 89,446 shares of the company's stock valued at $256,000 after acquiring an additional 29,733 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Compass Pathways by 42.0% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 240,591 shares of the company's stock valued at $686,000 after acquiring an additional 71,112 shares during the period. Nantahala Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Compass Pathways by 47.7% during the 2nd quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 4,179,930 shares of the company's stock valued at $11,704,000 after acquiring an additional 1,350,698 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in Compass Pathways by 38.0% during the 2nd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 854,840 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,394,000 after acquiring an additional 235,345 shares during the period. Finally, Northeast Financial Consultants Inc bought a new position in Compass Pathways during the 2nd quarter valued at about $59,000. Institutional investors own 46.19% of the company's stock.
About Compass Pathways
(Get Free Report
)
Compass Pathways NASDAQ: CMPS is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the development and commercialization of psilocybin therapy for mental health disorders. Founded in 2016 and headquartered in London with additional offices in the United States, Compass Pathways is pioneering the use of synthetic psilocybin combined with psychotherapy to address treatment-resistant depression. The company’s flagship program is a Phase IIb clinical trial evaluating COMP360, its proprietary psilocybin formulation, which has received Breakthrough Therapy designation from the U.S.
Recommended Stories
This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.
Before you consider Compass Pathways, you'll want to hear this.
MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Compass Pathways wasn't on the list.
While Compass Pathways currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.
View The Five Stocks Here
Unlock the timeless value of gold with our exclusive 2026 Gold Forecasting Report. Explore why gold remains the ultimate investment for safeguarding wealth against inflation, economic shifts, and global uncertainties. Whether you're planning for future generations or seeking a reliable asset in turbulent times, this report is your essential guide to making informed decisions.Get This Free Report
Like this article? Share it with a colleague.
Link copied to clipboard.