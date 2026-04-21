Compass Pathways (NASDAQ:CMPS) Hits New 1-Year High - Here's What Happened

Compass Pathways PLC Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:CMPS - Get Free Report)'s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $10.21 and last traded at $9.46, with a volume of 39615724 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $6.66.

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Key Compass Pathways News

Here are the key news stories impacting Compass Pathways this week:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CMPS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Compass Pathways from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Compass Pathways in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Compass Point set a $15.00 price target on shares of Compass Pathways in a research note on Thursday, February 12th. Lifesci Capital upgraded shares of Compass Pathways to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, February 12th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price target on shares of Compass Pathways from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $21.63.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Compass Pathways

Compass Pathways Trading Up 42.0%

The company has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.06 and a beta of 2.01. The stock's 50 day moving average is $6.43 and its 200-day moving average is $6.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Compass Pathways (NASDAQ:CMPS - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 24th. The company reported ($1.00) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.59). Research analysts anticipate that Compass Pathways PLC Sponsored ADR will post -1.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Compass Pathways

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CMPS. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Compass Pathways by 49.8% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 89,446 shares of the company's stock valued at $256,000 after acquiring an additional 29,733 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Compass Pathways by 42.0% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 240,591 shares of the company's stock valued at $686,000 after acquiring an additional 71,112 shares during the period. Nantahala Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Compass Pathways by 47.7% during the 2nd quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 4,179,930 shares of the company's stock valued at $11,704,000 after acquiring an additional 1,350,698 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in Compass Pathways by 38.0% during the 2nd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 854,840 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,394,000 after acquiring an additional 235,345 shares during the period. Finally, Northeast Financial Consultants Inc bought a new position in Compass Pathways during the 2nd quarter valued at about $59,000. Institutional investors own 46.19% of the company's stock.

About Compass Pathways

Compass Pathways NASDAQ: CMPS is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the development and commercialization of psilocybin therapy for mental health disorders. Founded in 2016 and headquartered in London with additional offices in the United States, Compass Pathways is pioneering the use of synthetic psilocybin combined with psychotherapy to address treatment-resistant depression. The company’s flagship program is a Phase IIb clinical trial evaluating COMP360, its proprietary psilocybin formulation, which has received Breakthrough Therapy designation from the U.S.

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