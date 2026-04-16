Compass Pathways (NASDAQ:CMPS) Sees Large Volume Increase - What's Next?

Compass Pathways PLC Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:CMPS - Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 5,826,031 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 116% from the previous session's volume of 2,698,066 shares.The stock last traded at $6.50 and had previously closed at $5.96.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CMPS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on Compass Pathways from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. HC Wainwright upped their price target on Compass Pathways from $40.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Lifesci Capital upgraded shares of Compass Pathways to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, February 12th. Compass Point set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Compass Pathways in a research note on Thursday, February 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Compass Pathways from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Compass Pathways currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $21.63.

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Compass Pathways Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $615.01 million, a P/E ratio of -2.06 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77. The company's fifty day simple moving average is $6.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.34.

Compass Pathways (NASDAQ:CMPS - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 24th. The company reported ($1.00) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.59). As a group, equities analysts forecast that Compass Pathways PLC Sponsored ADR will post -2.33 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CMPS. Corient Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Compass Pathways by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 38,438 shares of the company's stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Compass Pathways by 19.2% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 15,650 shares of the company's stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 2,525 shares in the last quarter. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Compass Pathways by 24.6% during the 4th quarter. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 25,363 shares of the company's stock worth $175,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Persistent Asset Partners Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Compass Pathways during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Compass Pathways by 82.7% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 13,763 shares of the company's stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 6,228 shares in the last quarter. 46.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Compass Pathways

Compass Pathways NASDAQ: CMPS is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the development and commercialization of psilocybin therapy for mental health disorders. Founded in 2016 and headquartered in London with additional offices in the United States, Compass Pathways is pioneering the use of synthetic psilocybin combined with psychotherapy to address treatment-resistant depression. The company’s flagship program is a Phase IIb clinical trial evaluating COMP360, its proprietary psilocybin formulation, which has received Breakthrough Therapy designation from the U.S.

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