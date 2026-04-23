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Compass Pathways (NASDAQ:CMPS) Stock Price Up 7.7% - Here's What Happened

Written by MarketBeat
April 23, 2026
Compass Pathways logo with Medical background
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Key Points

  • Stock rallied 7.7% — CMPS rose as high as $9.44 and last traded at $9.426 with about 3.43 million shares changing hands, roughly in line with average volume.
  • Wall Street leans positive overall: the consensus rating is a "Moderate Buy" with an average price target of $21.63, though individual analyst views and targets vary widely.
  • Company update: Compass is a clinical‑stage biotech developing psilocybin therapy COMP360 (Phase IIb, Breakthrough Therapy designation) and recently reported an EPS miss (‑$1.00 vs. ‑$0.41 expected), leaving it unprofitable with a market cap of about $1.17 billion.
  • Interested in Compass Pathways? Here are five stocks we like better.

Compass Pathways PLC Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:CMPS - Get Free Report) was up 7.7% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $9.44 and last traded at $9.4260. Approximately 3,428,185 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 0% from the average daily volume of 3,421,528 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.75.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Lifesci Capital upgraded Compass Pathways to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, February 12th. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price target on Compass Pathways from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Wednesday, February 18th. Compass Point set a $15.00 price target on Compass Pathways in a research note on Thursday, February 12th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Compass Pathways in a research report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Compass Pathways from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Compass Pathways currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $21.63.

Get Our Latest Analysis on CMPS

Compass Pathways Stock Up 4.1%

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The business has a 50 day moving average of $6.54 and a 200 day moving average of $6.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.95 and a beta of 2.01.

Compass Pathways (NASDAQ:CMPS - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 24th. The company reported ($1.00) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.41) by ($0.59). On average, equities analysts anticipate that Compass Pathways PLC Sponsored ADR will post -1.68 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Compass Pathways

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Corient Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in Compass Pathways by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 38,438 shares of the company's stock worth $265,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Compass Pathways by 19.2% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 15,650 shares of the company's stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 2,525 shares in the last quarter. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Compass Pathways by 24.6% during the 4th quarter. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 25,363 shares of the company's stock valued at $175,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Persistent Asset Partners Ltd acquired a new position in Compass Pathways in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. boosted its position in Compass Pathways by 82.7% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 13,763 shares of the company's stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 6,228 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.19% of the company's stock.

Compass Pathways Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Compass Pathways NASDAQ: CMPS is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the development and commercialization of psilocybin therapy for mental health disorders. Founded in 2016 and headquartered in London with additional offices in the United States, Compass Pathways is pioneering the use of synthetic psilocybin combined with psychotherapy to address treatment-resistant depression. The company’s flagship program is a Phase IIb clinical trial evaluating COMP360, its proprietary psilocybin formulation, which has received Breakthrough Therapy designation from the U.S.

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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