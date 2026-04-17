Compass Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CMPX) Stock Price Down 7.6% - Here's What Happened

Compass Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMPX - Get Free Report)'s stock price traded down 7.6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $6.13 and last traded at $6.0320. 1,296,434 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 45% from the average session volume of 2,373,411 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.53.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CMPX has been the subject of several research reports. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Compass Therapeutics from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, February 16th. Guggenheim restated a "buy" rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of Compass Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Craig Hallum initiated coverage on shares of Compass Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, February 13th. They set a "buy" rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group set a $13.00 price objective on shares of Compass Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. Finally, Raymond James Financial restated an "outperform" rating on shares of Compass Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have issued a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $14.20.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Compass Therapeutics

Compass Therapeutics Price Performance

The company's 50-day simple moving average is $5.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.95 and a beta of 1.49.

Compass Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CMPX - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 5th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.01. Research analysts expect that Compass Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CMPX. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of Compass Therapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Creative Planning bought a new position in shares of Compass Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in shares of Compass Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $84,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Compass Therapeutics by 58.1% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 58,735 shares of the company's stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 21,578 shares during the period. Finally, Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. increased its holdings in shares of Compass Therapeutics by 11.3% during the second quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 4,424,868 shares of the company's stock worth $11,505,000 after purchasing an additional 449,868 shares during the period. 68.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Compass Therapeutics Company Profile

Compass Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical‐stage biotechnology company dedicated to the discovery and development of novel immuno‐oncology therapies. Headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts, the company focuses on engineering monoclonal antibody candidates designed to enhance T cell–mediated anti‐tumor responses. Compass leverages proprietary antibody platforms to identify and optimize biologics that modulate immune checkpoint pathways and the tumor microenvironment.

The company's lead programs include CTX-471, a bispecific antibody targeting both PD-1 and PD-L1 checkpoints, and DSP107, a CD47‐SIRPα pathway modulator aimed at disrupting “don't eat me” signals on cancer cells.

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