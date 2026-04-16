Compass Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CMPX) Stock Price Up 7.4% - Here's Why

Compass Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMPX - Get Free Report)'s share price rose 7.4% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $6.18 and last traded at $6.2850. Approximately 383,529 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 83% from the average daily volume of 2,291,648 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.85.

Get Compass Therapeutics alerts: Sign Up

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CMPX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Weiss Ratings restated a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Compass Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an "overweight" rating on shares of Compass Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. D. Boral Capital reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Compass Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, January 6th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of Compass Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Compass Therapeutics from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, February 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $14.20.

View Our Latest Research Report on Compass Therapeutics

Compass Therapeutics Trading Up 12.9%

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.46 and a beta of 1.49.

Compass Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CMPX - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.01. Equities analysts expect that Compass Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Compass Therapeutics

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CMPX. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Compass Therapeutics by 3,933.7% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 7,785 shares of the company's stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 7,592 shares during the period. Creative Planning acquired a new stake in shares of Compass Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Compass Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Compass Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Apollon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Compass Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $35,000. 68.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Compass Therapeutics

Compass Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical‐stage biotechnology company dedicated to the discovery and development of novel immuno‐oncology therapies. Headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts, the company focuses on engineering monoclonal antibody candidates designed to enhance T cell–mediated anti‐tumor responses. Compass leverages proprietary antibody platforms to identify and optimize biologics that modulate immune checkpoint pathways and the tumor microenvironment.

The company's lead programs include CTX-471, a bispecific antibody targeting both PD-1 and PD-L1 checkpoints, and DSP107, a CD47‐SIRPα pathway modulator aimed at disrupting “don't eat me” signals on cancer cells.

See Also

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Compass Therapeutics, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Compass Therapeutics wasn't on the list.

While Compass Therapeutics currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here