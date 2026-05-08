Composecure, Inc. (NYSE:GPGI) Plans $0.00 Quarterly Dividend

Composecure, Inc. (NYSE:GPGI - Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.0025 per share on Monday, June 1st. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 18th.

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Composecure Price Performance

Shares of GPGI stock opened at $12.40 on Friday. Composecure has a 12-month low of $11.38 and a 12-month high of $26.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.59 billion, a PE ratio of -9.39 and a beta of 0.98.

Composecure (NYSE:GPGI - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $421.20 million during the quarter. Composecure had a negative net margin of 56.76% and a positive return on equity of 211.60%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.25 earnings per share.

Insider Activity at Composecure

In related news, Director Jane J. Thompson sold 13,667 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.91, for a total value of $231,108.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 83,813 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,417,277.83. This represents a 14.02% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Thomas R. Knott purchased 44,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $17.08 per share, for a total transaction of $751,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 44,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $751,520. This represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders bought a total of 52,800 shares of company stock valued at $901,700 in the last quarter. 18.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Composecure

CompoSecure, Inc manufactures and designs metal, plastic, composite ID, and proprietary financial transaction cards in the United States and internationally. Its primary metal form factors include embedded, metal veneer lite, metal veneer, and full metal products. The company also offers Arculus Cold Storage Wallet, a three-factor authentication solution, which comprise the Arculus Key card Cold Storage hardware device and companion Arculus Wallet mobile App to keep the Private Key in the Arculus Key card highly secure and store cryptocurrency and digital assets.

Further Reading

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