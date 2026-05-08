CompoSecure, Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.00 (NASDAQ:CMPO)

CompoSecure, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMPO - Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 6th. Investors of record on Monday, May 18th will be given a dividend of 0.0025 per share on Monday, June 1st. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 18th.

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CompoSecure Trading Up 4.7%

CompoSecure stock opened at $17.46 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.39 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $18.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.18. CompoSecure has a 52 week low of $10.65 and a 52 week high of $26.78.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of CompoSecure in a research note on Thursday, January 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Buy" and an average price target of $25.50.

View Our Latest Report on CompoSecure

CompoSecure Company Profile

CompoSecure is a global provider of secure card and credential solutions, specializing in the design, manufacturing and personalization of payment cards, identification credentials and related services. The company develops a range of card products that include metal cards, composite cards and hybrid designs integrating advanced security features such as EMV chip technology, contactless interfaces and specialized surface treatments. CompoSecure's offerings are tailored to the needs of banks, credit unions, fintech firms and government agencies seeking to differentiate their cards and enhance consumer engagement.

The company's product portfolio extends beyond physical cards to encompass digital issuance and lifecycle management solutions.

Further Reading

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