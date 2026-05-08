Computacenter (LON:CCC) Insider Purchases £3,597.16 in Stock

Computacenter plc (LON:CCC - Get Free Report) insider Keith Mortimer purchased 203 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,772 per share, with a total value of £3,597.16.

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Computacenter Stock Up 1.2%

LON CCC traded up GBX 46 during trading on Friday, reaching GBX 3,994. 24,423,092 shares of the company's stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,439,508. The stock has a market cap of £4.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.99 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.53, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.17. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 3,208.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 3,066.27. Computacenter plc has a 1 year low of GBX 2,092 and a 1 year high of GBX 4,000.

Computacenter (LON:CCC - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported GBX 176.30 earnings per share for the quarter. Computacenter had a net margin of 1.79% and a return on equity of 14.84%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Computacenter plc will post 187.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CCC has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Computacenter from GBX 3,500 to GBX 4,000 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a "buy" rating and issued a GBX 3,700 price objective on shares of Computacenter in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Berenberg Bank reissued a "hold" rating and issued a GBX 3,450 price objective on shares of Computacenter in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, UBS Group restated a "buy" rating and set a GBX 3,700 target price on shares of Computacenter in a research note on Friday, January 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of GBX 3,712.50.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on CCC

About Computacenter

Computacenter is a leading independent technology and services provider, trusted by large corporate and public sector organisations. We are a responsible business that believes in winning together for our people and our planet. We help our customers to Source, Transform and Manage their technology infrastructure to deliver digital transformation, enabling people and their business. Computacenter is a public company quoted on the London FTSE 250 (CCC.L) and employs over 20,000 people worldwide.

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