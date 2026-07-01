Concentrix (NASDAQ:CNXC) Shares Gap Up - Here's Why

Concentrix Corporation (NASDAQ:CNXC - Get Free Report) shares gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $22.41, but opened at $23.38. Concentrix shares last traded at $24.3260, with a volume of 240,813 shares traded.

Get Concentrix alerts: Sign Up

More Concentrix News

Here are the key news stories impacting Concentrix this week:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on CNXC shares. Barrington Research cut their price target on Concentrix from $38.00 to $30.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Concentrix from $32.00 to $26.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on Concentrix from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Concentrix from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut Concentrix from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, March 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Concentrix presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $32.75.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Concentrix

Concentrix Trading Up 10.0%

The company's fifty day simple moving average is $25.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.96. The company has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43.

Concentrix (NASDAQ:CNXC - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 29th. The company reported $2.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.64 by ($0.01). Concentrix had a negative net margin of 13.16% and a positive return on equity of 18.93%. The firm had revenue of $2.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.47 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.70 EPS. Concentrix's quarterly revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. Concentrix has set its FY 2026 guidance at 10.830-11.180 EPS and its Q3 2026 guidance at 2.650-2.770 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Concentrix Corporation will post 10.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Concentrix Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 24th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.8%. Concentrix's payout ratio is currently -6.68%.

Insider Transactions at Concentrix

In other Concentrix news, major shareholder Bruxelles Lambert Groupe sold 6,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.25, for a total value of $133,500,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 2,773,667 shares in the company, valued at $61,714,090.75. This represents a 68.39% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Andre S. Valentine purchased 2,500 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $27.95 per share, for a total transaction of $69,875.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 89,066 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,489,394.70. This trade represents a 2.89% increase in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Concentrix

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Concentrix by 6,011.1% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 550 shares of the company's stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 541 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Concentrix by 532.7% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 620 shares of the company's stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 522 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Concentrix by 224.9% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 692 shares of the company's stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 479 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in Concentrix by 90.6% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 856 shares of the company's stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares during the period. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in Concentrix by 1,032.5% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 872 shares of the company's stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 795 shares during the period. 90.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Concentrix Company Profile

Concentrix Inc NASDAQ: CNXC is a global business services company specializing in customer engagement solutions and technology‐driven business process outsourcing. The firm’s offerings encompass customer care delivered across voice and digital channels, back‐office processing, analytics and consulting, and automated workflow management. By integrating proprietary platforms, strategic partnerships and advanced automation, Concentrix helps clients enhance customer experiences and streamline operations.

Its capabilities extend to digital marketing and technology implementation, leveraging artificial intelligence, machine learning and data analytics to optimize customer journeys.

Featured Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Concentrix, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Concentrix wasn't on the list.

While Concentrix currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here