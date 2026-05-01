Concurrent Technologies' (CNC) Buy Rating Reiterated at Berenberg Bank

Concurrent Technologies (LON:CNC - Get Free Report)'s stock had its "buy" rating reiterated by analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research note issued to investors on Friday,Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 275 price objective on the technology company's stock. Berenberg Bank's target price would indicate a potential upside of 19.57% from the company's current price.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a "buy" rating and set a GBX 250 price target on shares of Concurrent Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average price target of GBX 262.50.

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Concurrent Technologies Stock Up 1.1%

Shares of LON:CNC opened at GBX 230 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of £200.07 million, a P/E ratio of 43.64 and a beta of 1.19. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 222.37 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 232.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.84, a current ratio of 3.64 and a quick ratio of 1.86. Concurrent Technologies has a 1-year low of GBX 170 and a 1-year high of GBX 278.

Concurrent Technologies (LON:CNC - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 13th. The technology company reported GBX 5.86 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of GBX 4,587 million during the quarter. Concurrent Technologies had a net margin of 11.03% and a return on equity of 11.85%. Sell-side analysts predict that Concurrent Technologies will post 6.1015119 EPS for the current year.

About Concurrent Technologies

Concurrent Technologies Plc develops and manufactures high-end embedded computer products for use in a wide range of high-performance, long-life cycle applications within the telecommunications, defence, security, telemetry, scientific and aerospace markets, including applications within extremely harsh environments. The processor products feature Intel® processors, including the latest 9th generation embedded Intel® Core™ processors, Intel® Xeon® and Intel® Atom™ processors. The products are designed to be compliant with industry specifications and support many of today's leading embedded Operating Systems.

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