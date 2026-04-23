Concurrent Technologies (LON:CNC) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average - Should You Sell?

Concurrent Technologies Plc (LON:CNC - Get Free Report)'s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 232.86 and traded as high as GBX 245. Concurrent Technologies shares last traded at GBX 240.88, with a volume of 363,227 shares changing hands.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently commented on CNC. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a "buy" rating and set a GBX 250 price target on shares of Concurrent Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Concurrent Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. They set a "buy" rating and a GBX 275 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of GBX 262.50.

View Our Latest Report on Concurrent Technologies

Concurrent Technologies Stock Up 0.4%

The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 227.81 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 232.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.84. The firm has a market cap of £209.53 million, a P/E ratio of 45.71 and a beta of 1.19.

Concurrent Technologies (LON:CNC - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 13th. The technology company reported GBX 5.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of GBX 4,587 million for the quarter. Concurrent Technologies had a return on equity of 11.85% and a net margin of 11.03%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Concurrent Technologies Plc will post 6.1015119 EPS for the current year.

About Concurrent Technologies

Concurrent Technologies Plc develops and manufactures high-end embedded computer products for use in a wide range of high-performance, long-life cycle applications within the telecommunications, defence, security, telemetry, scientific and aerospace markets, including applications within extremely harsh environments. The processor products feature Intel® processors, including the latest 9th generation embedded Intel® Core™ processors, Intel® Xeon® and Intel® Atom™ processors. The products are designed to be compliant with industry specifications and support many of today's leading embedded Operating Systems.

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