Consensus Cloud Solutions (NASDAQ:CCSI) Hits New 1-Year High - Here's What Happened

Consensus Cloud Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCSI - Get Free Report)'s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Saturday . The company traded as high as $37.30 and last traded at $34.00, with a volume of 612408 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $28.29.

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Consensus Cloud Solutions News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Consensus Cloud Solutions this week:

Positive Sentiment: Q1 earnings came in above expectations, with Consensus Cloud Solutions reporting $1.52 EPS versus the $1.40 consensus estimate, while revenue of $88.47 million also topped forecasts. Article Title

Q1 earnings came in above expectations, with Consensus Cloud Solutions reporting versus the consensus estimate, while revenue of also topped forecasts. Positive Sentiment: The company raised guidance for both Q2 2026 and FY 2026 , with earnings and revenue targets coming in slightly ahead of Wall Street expectations, signaling management confidence in continued performance.

The company raised guidance for both and , with earnings and revenue targets coming in slightly ahead of Wall Street expectations, signaling management confidence in continued performance. Neutral Sentiment: Investors are also reviewing the earnings call presentation and transcript for details on margin trends, demand outlook, and management commentary following the report. Article Title

Investors are also reviewing the earnings call presentation and transcript for details on margin trends, demand outlook, and management commentary following the report. Neutral Sentiment: Consensus Cloud Solutions’ recent results showed strong profitability on a net margin basis, but the company still carries a very high debt-to-equity ratio, which may remain a longer-term watch item for investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BTIG Research boosted their price target on shares of Consensus Cloud Solutions from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 17th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Consensus Cloud Solutions from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Consensus Cloud Solutions from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research note on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $37.50.

Get Our Latest Report on Consensus Cloud Solutions

Consensus Cloud Solutions Price Performance

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $27.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.07. The stock has a market cap of $625.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.42 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.03.

Consensus Cloud Solutions (NASDAQ:CCSI - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.12. Consensus Cloud Solutions had a negative return on equity of 1,869.04% and a net margin of 25.09%.The firm had revenue of $88.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $87.34 million. Consensus Cloud Solutions has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.430-1.530 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 5.550-5.950 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Consensus Cloud Solutions, Inc. will post 5 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCSI. LSV Asset Management grew its position in Consensus Cloud Solutions by 81.2% during the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 716,585 shares of the company's stock worth $15,636,000 after buying an additional 321,200 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in Consensus Cloud Solutions by 127,106.9% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 129,751 shares of the company's stock worth $2,831,000 after buying an additional 129,649 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Consensus Cloud Solutions by 239.3% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 170,445 shares of the company's stock valued at $5,006,000 after purchasing an additional 120,205 shares during the last quarter. Kent Lake PR LLC grew its holdings in Consensus Cloud Solutions by 92.6% in the second quarter. Kent Lake PR LLC now owns 250,000 shares of the company's stock valued at $5,765,000 after purchasing an additional 120,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New South Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Consensus Cloud Solutions by 38.6% in the third quarter. New South Capital Management Inc. now owns 429,574 shares of the company's stock valued at $12,617,000 after purchasing an additional 119,580 shares during the last quarter. 93.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Consensus Cloud Solutions

Consensus Cloud Solutions NASDAQ: CCSI is a provider of cloud consulting and managed services focused on helping organizations accelerate digital transformation. The company specializes in designing, deploying and supporting cloud architectures that leverage leading public and private cloud platforms, including infrastructure as a service (IaaS), platform as a service (PaaS) and software as a service (SaaS) environments. Its end-to-end approach encompasses strategy, implementation and ongoing optimization to align technology investments with business objectives.

The firm’s core offerings include cloud migration and deployment, application modernization, data analytics and cybersecurity solutions.

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