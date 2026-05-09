Consensus Cloud Solutions (NASDAQ:CCSI) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.12 EPS

Consensus Cloud Solutions (NASDAQ:CCSI - Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.12, FiscalAI reports. Consensus Cloud Solutions had a negative return on equity of 1,869.04% and a net margin of 25.09%.The business had revenue of $88.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $87.34 million. Consensus Cloud Solutions updated its Q2 2026 guidance to 1.430-1.530 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance to 5.550-5.950 EPS.

Here are the key takeaways from Consensus Cloud Solutions' conference call:

Corporate revenue reached a record $58.7M , up 8.2% YoY , with trailing‑12‑month net revenue retention above 102% and ~65,000 corporate customers (≈+7% YoY), indicating accelerating upmarket momentum.

reached a record , up , with trailing‑12‑month net revenue retention above and ~65,000 corporate customers (≈+7% YoY), indicating accelerating upmarket momentum. Management soft‑launched a rearchitected eFax platform and the Clarity AI framework to move from a transport layer to an intelligence layer, which they expect will improve deal conversion and enable sustained double‑digit corporate growth over time.

framework to move from a transport layer to an intelligence layer, which they expect will improve deal conversion and enable sustained double‑digit corporate growth over time. Strong cash generation—Q1 free cash flow of $38.5M , $92.3M cash on hand, and ~600k shares repurchased in the quarter (≈$17M) with $28M remaining under the $100M buyback—supports continued repurchases and capital flexibility while debt maturities are distant.

, cash on hand, and ~600k shares repurchased in the quarter (≈$17M) with remaining under the $100M buyback—supports continued repurchases and capital flexibility while debt maturities are distant. The SOHO channel remains a strategic cash engine: Q1 SOHO revenue declined 9.5% YoY to $29.7M , an improvement versus the prior quarter’s -11.1% , as management prioritizes yield and contribution margin over subscriber longevity.

to , an improvement versus the prior quarter’s , as management prioritizes yield and contribution margin over subscriber longevity. The company reaffirmed FY‑2026 guidance (revenue $350–364M, adj. EBITDA $182–193M, adj. EPS $5.55–5.95) and cautioned margins may normalize toward the midpoint as planned hiring in go‑to‑market and product accelerates.

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Consensus Cloud Solutions Price Performance

Shares of Consensus Cloud Solutions stock traded up $5.71 on Friday, hitting $34.00. 612,408 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 101,389. The firm's 50-day simple moving average is $27.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.03. The company has a market cap of $625.60 million, a P/E ratio of 7.42 and a beta of 1.49. Consensus Cloud Solutions has a 12-month low of $19.42 and a 12-month high of $37.30.

Trending Headlines about Consensus Cloud Solutions

Here are the key news stories impacting Consensus Cloud Solutions this week:

Positive Sentiment: Q1 earnings came in above expectations, with Consensus Cloud Solutions reporting $1.52 EPS versus the $1.40 consensus estimate, while revenue of $88.47 million also topped forecasts. Article Title

Q1 earnings came in above expectations, with Consensus Cloud Solutions reporting versus the consensus estimate, while revenue of also topped forecasts. Positive Sentiment: The company raised guidance for both Q2 2026 and FY 2026 , with earnings and revenue targets coming in slightly ahead of Wall Street expectations, signaling management confidence in continued performance.

The company raised guidance for both and , with earnings and revenue targets coming in slightly ahead of Wall Street expectations, signaling management confidence in continued performance. Neutral Sentiment: Investors are also reviewing the earnings call presentation and transcript for details on margin trends, demand outlook, and management commentary following the report. Article Title

Investors are also reviewing the earnings call presentation and transcript for details on margin trends, demand outlook, and management commentary following the report. Neutral Sentiment: Consensus Cloud Solutions’ recent results showed strong profitability on a net margin basis, but the company still carries a very high debt-to-equity ratio, which may remain a longer-term watch item for investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CCSI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Consensus Cloud Solutions from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research note on Thursday. Wall Street Zen cut Consensus Cloud Solutions from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, BTIG Research raised their price target on Consensus Cloud Solutions from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, February 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $37.50.

Read Our Latest Report on CCSI

Institutional Trading of Consensus Cloud Solutions

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Consensus Cloud Solutions by 239.3% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 170,445 shares of the company's stock valued at $5,006,000 after buying an additional 120,205 shares in the last quarter. Kent Lake PR LLC raised its position in Consensus Cloud Solutions by 92.6% in the 2nd quarter. Kent Lake PR LLC now owns 250,000 shares of the company's stock worth $5,765,000 after purchasing an additional 120,200 shares during the period. Heron Bay Capital Management raised its position in Consensus Cloud Solutions by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Heron Bay Capital Management now owns 1,253,487 shares of the company's stock worth $27,351,000 after purchasing an additional 49,761 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in Consensus Cloud Solutions in the 3rd quarter worth $1,442,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in Consensus Cloud Solutions by 367.8% in the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 57,959 shares of the company's stock worth $1,702,000 after purchasing an additional 45,569 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.93% of the company's stock.

About Consensus Cloud Solutions

Consensus Cloud Solutions NASDAQ: CCSI is a provider of cloud consulting and managed services focused on helping organizations accelerate digital transformation. The company specializes in designing, deploying and supporting cloud architectures that leverage leading public and private cloud platforms, including infrastructure as a service (IaaS), platform as a service (PaaS) and software as a service (SaaS) environments. Its end-to-end approach encompasses strategy, implementation and ongoing optimization to align technology investments with business objectives.

The firm’s core offerings include cloud migration and deployment, application modernization, data analytics and cybersecurity solutions.

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