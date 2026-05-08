Consensus Cloud Solutions (NASDAQ:CCSI) Trading 20.1% Higher - What's Next?

Consensus Cloud Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCSI - Get Free Report) traded up 20.1% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $33.99 and last traded at $33.9750. 61,921 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 66% from the average session volume of 181,098 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.29.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on CCSI. BTIG Research increased their target price on shares of Consensus Cloud Solutions from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 17th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Consensus Cloud Solutions from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Saturday, April 25th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Consensus Cloud Solutions in a report on Monday, April 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $37.50.

View Our Latest Stock Report on CCSI

Consensus Cloud Solutions Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.03, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 1.79. The firm's 50-day moving average price is $27.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.07. The company has a market cap of $661.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.20 and a beta of 1.49.

Consensus Cloud Solutions (NASDAQ:CCSI - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 10th. The company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $87.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.62 million. Consensus Cloud Solutions had a net margin of 24.17% and a negative return on equity of 579.06%. Consensus Cloud Solutions has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.360-1.460 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 5.550-5.95 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Consensus Cloud Solutions, Inc. will post 5 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Consensus Cloud Solutions

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in Consensus Cloud Solutions during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new position in shares of Consensus Cloud Solutions in the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Consensus Cloud Solutions by 40.5% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,978 shares of the company's stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its holdings in shares of Consensus Cloud Solutions by 104.9% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 3,793 shares of the company's stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 1,942 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Consensus Cloud Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $112,000. 93.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Consensus Cloud Solutions Company Profile

Consensus Cloud Solutions NASDAQ: CCSI is a provider of cloud consulting and managed services focused on helping organizations accelerate digital transformation. The company specializes in designing, deploying and supporting cloud architectures that leverage leading public and private cloud platforms, including infrastructure as a service (IaaS), platform as a service (PaaS) and software as a service (SaaS) environments. Its end-to-end approach encompasses strategy, implementation and ongoing optimization to align technology investments with business objectives.

The firm’s core offerings include cloud migration and deployment, application modernization, data analytics and cybersecurity solutions.

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