Consensus Cloud Solutions (NASDAQ:CCSI) Trading Up 5.2% on Analyst Upgrade

Consensus Cloud Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCSI - Get Free Report) shares shot up 5.2% during mid-day trading on Friday after BTIG Research raised their price target on the stock from $40.00 to $45.00. BTIG Research currently has a buy rating on the stock. Consensus Cloud Solutions traded as high as $36.89 and last traded at $36.34. Approximately 13,496 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 92% from the average daily volume of 178,342 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.55.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on CCSI. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Consensus Cloud Solutions from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Consensus Cloud Solutions from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Consensus Cloud Solutions from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Sunday, May 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $38.33.

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Insider Transactions at Consensus Cloud Solutions

In related news, Director Elaine Healy sold 4,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.27, for a total transaction of $137,080.00. Following the sale, the director owned 27,658 shares in the company, valued at approximately $947,839.66. This trade represents a 12.64% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.65% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of Consensus Cloud Solutions

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Consensus Cloud Solutions by 4.5% in the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 10,810 shares of the company's stock worth $249,000 after acquiring an additional 468 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in Consensus Cloud Solutions by 149,428.6% during the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 10,467 shares of the company's stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 10,460 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Consensus Cloud Solutions during the 1st quarter worth about $632,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Consensus Cloud Solutions by 117.8% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 15,416 shares of the company's stock valued at $354,000 after buying an additional 8,339 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Consensus Cloud Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $134,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.93% of the company's stock.

Consensus Cloud Solutions Stock Up 5.4%

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.99, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.80. The stock has a market cap of $669.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.91 and a beta of 1.56. The business has a fifty day moving average of $34.38 and a 200 day moving average of $28.98.

Consensus Cloud Solutions (NASDAQ:CCSI - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.12. Consensus Cloud Solutions had a net margin of 25.09% and a return on equity of 5,736.13%. The firm had revenue of $88.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $87.34 million. Consensus Cloud Solutions has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.430-1.530 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 5.550-5.950 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Consensus Cloud Solutions, Inc. will post 5.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Consensus Cloud Solutions Company Profile

Consensus Cloud Solutions NASDAQ: CCSI is a provider of cloud consulting and managed services focused on helping organizations accelerate digital transformation. The company specializes in designing, deploying and supporting cloud architectures that leverage leading public and private cloud platforms, including infrastructure as a service (IaaS), platform as a service (PaaS) and software as a service (SaaS) environments. Its end-to-end approach encompasses strategy, implementation and ongoing optimization to align technology investments with business objectives.

The firm’s core offerings include cloud migration and deployment, application modernization, data analytics and cybersecurity solutions.

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