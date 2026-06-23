Constellation Brands (STZ) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ - Get Free Report) is expected to issue its Q1 2027 results after the market closes on Tuesday, June 30th. Analysts expect Constellation Brands to post earnings of $3.28 per share and revenue of $2.4023 billion for the quarter. Individuals can find conference call details on the company's upcoming Q1 2027 earning summary page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Wednesday, July 1, 2026 at 8:00 AM ET.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 8th. The company reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.84 billion. Constellation Brands had a net margin of 17.29% and a return on equity of 26.18%. The firm's revenue was down 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.63 EPS. On average, analysts expect Constellation Brands to post $12 EPS for the current fiscal year and $12 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Constellation Brands alerts: Sign Up

Constellation Brands Trading Up 0.3%

Shares of STZ opened at $141.55 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.76, a PEG ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 0.39. Constellation Brands has a twelve month low of $126.45 and a twelve month high of $178.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $148.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $150.23.

Constellation Brands Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 29th were paid a dividend of $1.03 per share. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.9%. This is a positive change from Constellation Brands's previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 29th. Constellation Brands's payout ratio is currently 42.96%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Constellation Brands

In related news, EVP James O. Bourdeau sold 4,407 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.24, for a total value of $631,258.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 9,109 shares in the company, valued at $1,304,773.16. This trade represents a 32.61% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 12.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Constellation Brands

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 23.0% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,001 shares of the company's stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP bought a new position in Constellation Brands during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,409,000. Cary Street Partners Financial LLC raised its stake in Constellation Brands by 69.9% during the second quarter. Cary Street Partners Financial LLC now owns 1,026 shares of the company's stock valued at $167,000 after buying an additional 422 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its stake in Constellation Brands by 3.6% during the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 17,347 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,822,000 after buying an additional 599 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Constellation Brands by 5.0% in the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 23,732 shares of the company's stock worth $3,861,000 after acquiring an additional 1,127 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.34% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

STZ has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $154.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a report on Friday, April 10th. Citigroup reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of Constellation Brands in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Constellation Brands from $154.00 to $152.00 and set an "underperform" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Constellation Brands from $160.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Friday, April 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Constellation Brands from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Friday, April 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $174.68.

Read Our Latest Research Report on STZ

About Constellation Brands

Constellation Brands, Inc is a leading producer and marketer of beer, wine and spirits, with operations spanning production, importation, marketing and distribution. The company's beverage portfolio includes a range of premium and mainstream wines and spirits alongside major imported beer brands; in the U.S. market Constellation is widely known for its role in bringing Mexican imports such as Corona and Modelo to American consumers. Constellation supplies retail, on‑premise and foodservice channels and supports its brands with national sales and marketing platforms and supply‑chain capabilities.

The company traces its roots to the Canandaigua Wine Company, founded by Marvin Sands in 1945, and evolved through organic growth and acquisition into a diversified beverage company.

Recommended Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Constellation Brands, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Constellation Brands wasn't on the list.

While Constellation Brands currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here